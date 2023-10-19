Goiânia Brazil Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Goiânia, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Jardim Curitiba
Goiânia, Goiás
Brazil
This will be the 21st Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among some 2,175 congregations.
It was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of João Pessoa.
The closest temple to Goiânia is currently the Brasília Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 110 miles away to the northeast.
Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state, is situated in the Brazilian Highlands, a plateau region in central and southeastern Brazil.
