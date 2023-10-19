Menu
Goiânia Brazil Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Goiânia Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Goiânia Brazil Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A house of the Lord for this state capital in the central-west region of Brazil was one of two for this South American nation and one of 20 worldwide announced by the Prophet. The other Brazil city receiving a sacred edifice is João Pessoa.

With the announcement of sacred edifices for Goiânia and João Pessoa, Brazil will count 22 total temples. At the time of the Goiânia temple's announcement, the South American nation had 10 operating temples in Belém, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, with two under construction in Belo Horizonte and Salvador. Temples were in planning stages for Londrina, Maceió, Natal, Ribeirão Preto, Santos, São Paulo East, Teresina and Vitória.
Timeline of the Goiânia Brazil Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Goiânia, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Goiânia Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Jardim Curitiba
Goiânia, Goiás
Brazil

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 21st Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among some 2,175 congregations.

Fact #3

It was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of João Pessoa.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Goiânia is currently the Brasília Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 110 miles away to the northeast.

Fact #5

Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state, is situated in the Brazilian Highlands, a plateau region in central and southeastern Brazil.

