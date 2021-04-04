In the News
4 April 2021
16 April 2022
During April 2021 general conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Grand Junction, Colorado. It was announced along with 19 other temples, which had been the most locations announced at one time.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple was held on April 16, 2022. Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, presided over the event.
678 Horizon Drive
Grand Junction, Colorado 81506
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.
The Grand Junction temple is one of the first 100 temples that President Russell M. Nelson announced since being called as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Once dedicated, it will be the westernmost temple in Colorado, less than 30 miles away from the state’s border with Utah.
Grand Junction is the largest city in Colorado’s Western Slope region.
Ground was broken for this temple on the day before Easter Sunday.
