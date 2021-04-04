Menu
Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

16 April 2022

Grand Junction Colorado Temple under construction
Grand Junction Colorado Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, presided at the groundbreaking of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple on April 16, 2022.

In his dedicatory prayer for this new house of the Lord, Elder Wong said, “This is a day of dedication not only of this temple site, but for each of us in our individual lives. ... We are grateful for the Atonement of Thy Son Jesus Christ and the blessing of the promised Resurrection. As we dedicate this holy ground, we pray that we can maintain this positive spiritual momentum in our lives.”

Timeline of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple

During April 2021 general conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Grand Junction, Colorado. It was announced along with 19 other temples, which had been the most locations announced at one time.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple was held on April 16, 2022. Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, presided over the event.

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of the Church, announced a house of the Lord for Grand Junction, Colorado, on April 4, 2021. A groundbreaking ceremony was then held on April 16, 2022, with Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong — first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency — presiding.

Architecture and Design of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Plans for the structure of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple include a single-story design of about 29,000 square feet. The temple will stand on 6.94 acres.

The artistic rendering offers a white stone exterior with a large archway, a steeple and many windows along the front side of the temple. The grounds will have space for many flowers and bushes in the front of the structure, with stairs leading up to the front doors.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Ceremonial shovels lined up next to the temple rendering for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple groundbreaking.
Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a local regional leader, stands with his wife next to an artistic rendering of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple.
Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. He is accompanied by other members and Church leaders.
An image of the site where the Grand Junction Colorado Temple is to be built, prior to the groundbreaking ceremony.
A small group of invited guests turn shovels of dirt for the groundbreaking for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple.

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong.

Location

678 Horizon Drive

Grand Junction, Colorado 81506

United States

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.

Fact #2

The Grand Junction temple is one of the first 100 temples that President Russell M. Nelson announced since being called as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fact #3

Once dedicated, it will be the westernmost temple in Colorado, less than 30 miles away from the state’s border with Utah.

Fact #4

Grand Junction is the largest city in Colorado’s Western Slope region.

Fact #5

Ground was broken for this temple on the day before Easter Sunday.

