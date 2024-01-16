Hamburg Germany Temple

In the News
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Hamburg, Germany, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
2 April 2023
Hamburg
Germany
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Germany.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Germany had approximately 40,000 Latter-day Saints among 148 congregations.
Hamburg, at the time of its announcement, was in the temple district of the Frankfurt Germany Temple, a distance of approximately 240 miles away.
