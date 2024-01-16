Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Hamburg Germany Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

Hamburg Germany Temple announced
Hamburg Germany Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Hamburg Germany Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Hamburg Germany Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2023 general conference.

The announcement was a cause for celebration among members in northern Germany, many of whom had fasted and prayed for years to have a temple closer to them.

“We feel truly blessed and happy,” said Hamburg Germany Stake President Niels Ole Jensen.

Daniel Carn, under assignment by Brigham Young, organized the first German mission in Hamburg in 1852. The first German edition of the Book of Mormon was published there on May 25, 1852. The Hamburg Germany Stake was organized in 1961. The Church announced on Nov. 1, 2023, that the Germany Hamburg Mission, which operated from 1974 to 2010, would reopen in July 2024.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhGbILNPK2U

Timeline of the Hamburg Germany Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Hamburg, Germany, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Hamburg Germany Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Hamburg Germany Temple

The Hamburg Germany Temple will be built in or near Hamburg, Germany. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2023

Location

Hamburg

Germany

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Germany.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Germany had approximately 40,000 Latter-day Saints among 148 congregations.

Fact #3

Hamburg, at the time of its announcement, was in the temple district of the Frankfurt Germany Temple, a distance of approximately 240 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Germany.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Germany had approximately 40,000 Latter-day Saints among 148 congregations.

Fact #3

Hamburg, at the time of its announcement, was in the temple district of the Frankfurt Germany Temple, a distance of approximately 240 miles away.