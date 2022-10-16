In the News
Church President David O. McKay announced a house of the Lord for Hamilton, New Zealand, on Feb. 17, 1955, during a meeting with the First Presidency and the Council of the Twelve Apostles.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 21, 1955. Those who broke ground first for the temple were Ariel Ballif, Wendell B. Mendenhall and George R. Biesinger.
From March 28 to April 19, 1958 — three weeks leading up to the dedication — roughly 112,500 visitors toured the New Zealand Temple open house.
The New Zealand was dedicated on April 20, 1958, by President David O. McKay. With President McKay were members of the Council of the Twelve Apostles — Elder Delbert L. Stapley and Elder Marion G. Romney.
The name of the New Zealand Temple was changed to the “Hamilton New Zealand Temple” on Oct. 16, 1999, when the First Presidency announced that temples would include the city in the name.
The temple closed for a projected three-year renovation beginning in July 2018. Some upgrades included seismic strengthening and updating mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems.
After extensive renovations, an open house was held from Aug. 23 through Sept. 17, 2022. Approximately 55,000 people toured the open house.
The Hamilton New Zealand Temple was rededicated in three sessions on Oct. 16, 2022, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
509 Tuhikaramea Road
Temple View
Hamilton 3218
New Zealand
(64) 7-846-2750
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in New Zealand.
It was the first temple in the Southern Hemisphere and for a quarter century was reported to be the only temple in the South Pacific.
Up until 1983 and 1984 — when temples in Apia, Samoa; Nuku‘alofa, Tonga; Papeete, Tahiti; and Sydney, Australia had not yet been built — the New Zealand Temple was the temple for Saints living across the South Pacific. The next-closest temple to these Saints was the Laie Hawaii Temple.
Due to COVID-19, the projected three-year temple renovation was extended to over four years.
At the time of the Hamilton temple’s rededication in 2022, there were 10 operating temples in the Pacific Area and seven under construction.
President David O. McKay, when purchasing land for the original New Zealand Temple, purchased more land than what the temple site would require in order to also build a school — the Church College of New Zealand. In total, President McKay purchased 1,300 acres of land for both the school and the new temple. After the temple was built, it overlooked the new college site that was also built and dedicated in the same month.
Because of the help of labor missionaries, building both the school and the temple cost the Church roughly only $8 million.
