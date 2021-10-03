Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Heber Valley Utah Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

Groundbreaking

8 October 2022

Heber Valley Utah Temple under construction
Heber Valley Utah Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Heber Valley Utah Temple

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Church President Russell M. Nelson presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer for the Heber Valley Utah Temple.

Before offering the dedicatory prayer, President Nelson spoke about the settling of Heber City and growth of the Church in the valley.

In 1858, President Brigham Young instructed Saints to build a road from Provo to Heber. In the 1840s, Elder Heber C. Kimball of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles helped to convert many of the first English settlers to the Church through his missionary service. These converts settled the valley and participated in the first ward created in Heber.

Timeline of the Heber Valley Utah Temple

October
03
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference.

October
08
2022
Groundbreaking

President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the site for the temple during the groundbreaking services on Oct. 8, 2022.

On Oct. 3, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct the Heber Valley Utah Temple during October 2021 general conference. The official exterior rendering for the Heber Valley Utah Temple was released to the public on Sept. 19, 2022. President Russell M. Nelson presided over the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022.

Architecture and Design of the Heber Valley Utah Temple

The site for the Heber Valley Utah Temple is 17.9 acres, and the house of the Lord will be approximately 88,000 square feet upon completion. It will house four instruction rooms, four sealing rooms, two baptistries and a celestial room.

An exterior rendering depicts a rectangular-shaped building with arched windows and green domed cupolas above the front and the rear steeple.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Heber Valley Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson and others holding shovels into the ground.
President Russell M. Nelson holding up his arms at a pulpit.
President Russell M. Nelson speaking at a pulpit outside.
The Heber Valley Utah Temple rendering.
Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy, speaking.
HeberValley.chn
A crowd of people sitting in chairs outside and bowing their heads in prayer.
President Russell M. Nelson smiling and waving to a crowd.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2021

Groundbreaking

8 October 2022

Groundbreaking presided by

President Russell M. Nelson

Location

1400 E. Center St.
Heber City, Utah 84032
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

The Heber Valley Utah Temple will be the first temple to be built in Wasatch County, Utah.

Fact #2

A house of the Lord was not announced for Utah in either April 2022 or October 2022 general conference; this means the Heber Valley temple was the last Utah temple announced by President Nelson before a year without a Utah temple announcement.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

The Heber Valley Utah Temple will be the first temple to be built in Wasatch County, Utah.

Fact #2

A house of the Lord was not announced for Utah in either April 2022 or October 2022 general conference; this means the Heber Valley temple was the last Utah temple announced by President Nelson before a year without a Utah temple announcement.