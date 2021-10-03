In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference.
President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the site for the temple during the groundbreaking services on Oct. 8, 2022.
1400 E. Center St.
Heber City, Utah 84032
United States
The Heber Valley Utah Temple will be the first temple to be built in Wasatch County, Utah.
A house of the Lord was not announced for Utah in either April 2022 or October 2022 general conference; this means the Heber Valley temple was the last Utah temple announced by President Nelson before a year without a Utah temple announcement.
