Huancayo Peru Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

Huancayo Peru Temple announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Huancayo Peru Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Huancayo Peru Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

“Thanks to my mission in Huancayo, I’ll have friends and family from there for eternity,” said Mckay Ririe, who served from 2017 to 2019. “This temple will bless them by bringing whole families together without the hassle of worrying about expenses or commute. I’m so happy for them.”

Missionary work began in Peru in 1956. The first stake in Huancayo was organized in 1984. A mission opened there in 2013.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw6I2_MEq1Y

Timeline of the Huancayo Peru Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Huancayo, Peru, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Huancayo Peru Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Huancayo Peru Temple

The Huancayo Peru Temple will be built in or near Huancayo, Peru. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Huancayo
Peru

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 775 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Huancayo at the time of its announcement was the Lima Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away.

