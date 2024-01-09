Huancayo Peru Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Huancayo, Peru, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Huancayo
Peru
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 775 congregations.
The closest temple to Huancayo at the time of its announcement was the Lima Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away.
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 630,000 Latter-day Saints among 775 congregations.
The closest temple to Huancayo at the time of its announcement was the Lima Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away.