Iloilo Philippines Temple

2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Iloilo, Philippines, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
2 April 2023
Iloilo
Philippines
This will be the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.
The closest temple to Iloilo at the time of its announcement was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 95 miles away.
Despite Iloilo’s moderate distance from Cebu City, it is several islands away, requiring Saints to cross the Guimaras and Tañon straits to attend the temple. The journey is more than eight hours, 175 miles and several ferry rides.
