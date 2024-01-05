Menu
Iloilo Philippines Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Iloilo Philippines Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Iloilo Philippines Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2023 general conference.

Philippines native and Utah resident Rodrigo Navarro, who served as a missionary in the Philippines Cebu/Bacolod Mission in the late 1980s, said the announcement is a manifestation of the faith of Filipino members.

“The Savior loves the Filipino brothers and sisters,” Navarro said.

The first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in the Philippines in 1961. The first stake in Iloilo was organized in 1985. A mission headquartered in Iloilo opened in 2010.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhGbILNPK2U

Timeline of the Iloilo Philippines Temple

April
02
2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Iloilo, Philippines, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Iloilo Philippines Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Iloilo Philippines Temple

The Iloilo Philippines Temple will be built in or near Iloilo, Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Iloilo

Philippines

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Iloilo at the time of its announcement was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 95 miles away.

Fact #4

Despite Iloilo’s moderate distance from Cebu City, it is several islands away, requiring Saints to cross the Guimaras and Tañon straits to attend the temple. The journey is more than eight hours, 175 miles and several ferry rides.

