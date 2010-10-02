Fact #2

According to President Koy E. Miskin , a member of the first Indianapolis temple presidency who served as historical co-chair with his wife, Martha, on the temple committee, Indiana was home to 30 active Latter-day Saint branches in the mid-1840s; however, after the Saints moved farther west, the state was left without a trace of the Church. Latter-day Saints began settling in Indiana in the early 20th century, however, and after the dedication of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple, its district served over 30,000 members in nine stakes.