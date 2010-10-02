Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Announced

2 October 2010

Dedicated

23 August 2015

148th temple dedicated
indianapolis temple ext 8.jpg

The Indianapolis Indiana Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple

A temple for Indianapolis, Indiana, was announced Oct. 2, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. Afterward, the Prophet encouraged, “May we continue faithful in attending the temples, which are being built closer and closer to our members.”

President Koy E. Miskin — a member of the first Indianapolis temple presidency and who served as historical co-chair with his wife, Martha, on the temple committee — spoke of the historical significance of the house of the Lord to Church News at the temple’s dedication.

“By the middle 1840s, 30 counties in Indiana had active branches,” he started, then he described that by the late 1840s, Church members moved west to Utah and left Indiana without a trace.

However, as Latter-day Saints began to spread around the globe, the state would regain its Church presence. Indiana would see a growing Church member population, with its first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse constructed in 1927 and the Indianapolis Indiana Stake organized in 1959.

In the following decades, faithful Church members in Indiana would be blessed with temples in nearby states — such as Illinois, Missouri and Ohio — but the Indianapolis temple was a special blessing for Latter-day Saints in Indiana, said Larry Shumard of the Fort Wayne Indiana Stake at the temple dedication on Aug. 23, 2015.

The Indianapolis Indiana Temple was brought to pass, he said, “because of the faith and sacrifice of generations.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Wilt Thou accept it as the offering of Thy sons and daughters who love Thee and seek to accomplish Thy purposes. We dedicate unto Thee and Thy Son this beautiful temple with all its facilities, furnishings and ancillary structures. We dedicate the ground on which it stands, with the vegetation growing thereon to add such beauty to this structure.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple here.

Timeline of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple

October
02
2010
Announced

A temple for Indianapolis, Indiana, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during general conference Oct. 2, 2010.

September
29
2012
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Sept. 29, 2012. Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, which had around 500 attendees.

July
17
2015
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from July 17 through Aug. 8, 2015. More than 90,000 visitors toured the temple during the three-week open house.

August
22
2015
Cultural celebration

Some 1,500 youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on Aug. 22, 2015. The celebration, titled “Gather to the Light,” included dance and musical numbers depicting the cultural heritage of Indiana.

August
23
2015
Dedication

The Indianapolis Indiana Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Aug. 23, 2015.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Indianapolis, Indiana, during general conference Oct. 2, 2010. The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 29, 2012.

More than 90,000 visitors toured the temple during its open house from July 17 through Aug. 8, 2015, and a cultural celebration in honor of the temple was held Aug. 22, 2015, featuring some 1,500 youth from the temple district.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Indianapolis Indiana Temple on Aug. 23, 2015.

Architecture and Design of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple

The 34,000-square-foot Indianapolis Indiana Temple stands on 18.11 acres of land, which is filled with grass fields, trees and concrete walkways. Stone on the exterior includes aero cream limestone quarried and fabricated in Turkey. The site used to be farmland before it was acquired for the temple. A large fountain sits outside the edifice, in front of the entrance.

The interior decorations include art-glass windows, carved cherry wood and an original oil painting wall mural depicting landscape scenes of Indiana. Many of these decorations depict a motif of blossoms from the tulip poplar — Indiana’s state tree — and a motif of circles — representing Indianapolis’ nickname, “Circle City.”

A principal motif in the building’s windows is that of the Celtic knot, a looped design with no start or finish, symbolizing eternity.

Interior Photos of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Indianapolis_Temple_Waiting_Area_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_recommend_desk_2015_resized.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Hallway_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Baptistry_2015_resized.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Baptistry-Relief_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Ordinance_B_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Brides_Room_2015_resized.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Celestial_Room2_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Celestial_Room_Detail_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Sealing_Room_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Art_Glass_Door-2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Door_Detail_2015.jpg
Indianapolis_Temple_Wall_Detail_2015.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2010

Dedicated

23 August 2015

Dedicated by

President Henry B. Eyring

Current President and Matron

Phil Ronald Ellis & Margaret McAllister Heard Ellis

Location

11565 Temple Drive

Carmel, Indiana 46032

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 317-993-3800

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Indiana.

Fact #2

According to President Koy E. Miskin, a member of the first Indianapolis temple presidency who served as historical co-chair with his wife, Martha, on the temple committee, Indiana was home to 30 active Latter-day Saint branches in the mid-1840s; however, after the Saints moved farther west, the state was left without a trace of the Church. Latter-day Saints began settling in Indiana in the early 20th century, however, and after the dedication of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple, its district served over 30,000 members in nine stakes.

Fact #3

Decorations throughout the temple depict a motif of blossoms from the tulip poplar — Indiana’s state tree — and a motif of circles — representing Indianapolis’ nickname, “Circle City.”

Fact #4

Randall J. Roper — bishop of the Carmel Ward, whose ward boundaries encompass the temple lot — told Church News that members of his stake received a challenge in 2010 to index 1 million names to take to a temple. They completed the indexing two days before the official announcement of the Indianapolis temple on Oct. 2, 2010.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Indiana.

Fact #2

According to President Koy E. Miskin, a member of the first Indianapolis temple presidency who served as historical co-chair with his wife, Martha, on the temple committee, Indiana was home to 30 active Latter-day Saint branches in the mid-1840s; however, after the Saints moved farther west, the state was left without a trace of the Church. Latter-day Saints began settling in Indiana in the early 20th century, however, and after the dedication of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple, its district served over 30,000 members in nine stakes.

Fact #3

Decorations throughout the temple depict a motif of blossoms from the tulip poplar — Indiana’s state tree — and a motif of circles — representing Indianapolis’ nickname, “Circle City.”

Fact #4

Randall J. Roper — bishop of the Carmel Ward, whose ward boundaries encompass the temple lot — told Church News that members of his stake received a challenge in 2010 to index 1 million names to take to a temple. They completed the indexing two days before the official announcement of the Indianapolis temple on Oct. 2, 2010.