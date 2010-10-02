In the News
2 October 2010
The Indianapolis Indiana Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Indianapolis, Indiana, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during general conference Oct. 2, 2010.
Ground was broken for the temple on Sept. 29, 2012. Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, which had around 500 attendees.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from July 17 through Aug. 8, 2015. More than 90,000 visitors toured the temple during the three-week open house.
Some 1,500 youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on Aug. 22, 2015. The celebration, titled “Gather to the Light,” included dance and musical numbers depicting the cultural heritage of Indiana.
The Indianapolis Indiana Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Aug. 23, 2015.
11565 Temple Drive
Carmel, Indiana 46032
United States
(1) 317-993-3800
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Indiana.
According to President Koy E. Miskin, a member of the first Indianapolis temple presidency who served as historical co-chair with his wife, Martha, on the temple committee, Indiana was home to 30 active Latter-day Saint branches in the mid-1840s; however, after the Saints moved farther west, the state was left without a trace of the Church. Latter-day Saints began settling in Indiana in the early 20th century, however, and after the dedication of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple, its district served over 30,000 members in nine stakes.
Decorations throughout the temple depict a motif of blossoms from the tulip poplar — Indiana’s state tree — and a motif of circles — representing Indianapolis’ nickname, “Circle City.”
Randall J. Roper — bishop of the Carmel Ward, whose ward boundaries encompass the temple lot — told Church News that members of his stake received a challenge in 2010 to index 1 million names to take to a temple. They completed the indexing two days before the official announcement of the Indianapolis temple on Oct. 2, 2010.
