Kansas City Missouri Temple

Announced

4 October 2008

Dedicated

6 May 2012

137th temple dedicated
The Kansas City Missouri Temple.

The Kansas City Missouri Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Kansas City Missouri Temple

On the day of the dedication of the Kansas City Missouri Temple, President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of the Church, noted that the area was “where the Prophet Joseph Smith walked and where significant events took place in the early days following the Restoration of the gospel.”

And according to Missouri’s Gov. Jay Nixon, who attended the open house, the dedication of the Kansas City temple was “a time of healing.”

This healing reflects an overcoming of adversity and the product of sacrifices from early Latter-day Saints. The historical reminders make the dedication of the Kansas City Missouri Temple akin to the importance of the dedication of 21st-century temples in Nauvoo, Illinois; and Winter Quarters, Nebraska.

“We are all aware of the history of the early Saints in Missouri and particularly in areas not far distant from where [the Kansas City Missouri Temple] stands. Over 170 years have passed since those difficult days,” said President Monson after arriving in Kansas City for the dedication. The Prophet, who dedicated the temple on May 6, 2012, added: “Feelings have softened.”

With President Monson at the dedication were Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are assembled to dedicate this, Thy holy house. It is a special occasion, for this temple stands on ground hallowed by the sacrifice and suffering of stalwart Saints who walked here long years ago. Today, Thy Church shines forth in the sunlight of good will. During the weeks preceding this dedication, thousands of visitors came to see this sacred edifice. They departed with feelings of respect and a sense of appreciation. May Thy blessings attend all who felt the spirit of this holy house. May that spirit continue with them.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Kansas City Missouri Temple here.

Timeline of the Kansas City Missouri Temple

October
04
2008
Announced

The Kansas City Missouri Temple was announced during general conference on Oct. 4, 2008, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.

May
08
2010
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple May 8, 2010. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the ceremony, which was attended by approximately 1,500 in person and broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the temple district.

April
07
2012
Open house

A public open house was originally scheduled to be held from April 21 to April 28, 2012, but due to the number of requests for tickets prior to the start of the open house — roughly 80,000 — the decision was made to extend the tours to be between April 7 and April 28, 2012. VIP tours were also held from April 5 to the morning of April 7.

May
05
2012
Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration was held May 5, 2012, to celebrate the new house of the Lord and honor the history of the Kansas City temple district. The theme of the event was “Of One Heart in the Heartland.”

May
06
2012
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in three sessions May 6, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson.

A second temple for Missouri was announced Oct. 4, 2008. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on May 8, 2010, presided over by Elder Ronald A. Rasband. Just three and a half years after its announcement, an open house for the Kansas City Missouri Temple was held from April 7 to April 28, 2012, followed by a cultural celebration on May 5, 2012. President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the house of the Lord on May 6, 2012.

Architecture and Design of the Kansas City Missouri Temple

The Kansas City Missouri Temple was built with a two-tower design similar to temples in Logan, Utah; Manti, Utah; Rome, Italy; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The temple stands on 8.05 acres and is approximately 32,000 square feet. The exterior was made with precast concrete, and the grounds are filled with acres of grass and walkways that wrap around the structure. A fountain is featured at the front of the temple, near the entry doors, and the borders of the grounds are lined with tall, luscious trees.

Interior Photos of the Kansas City Missouri Temple

kansas-city-celestial-room.jpg
kansas-city-foyer-entrance.jpg
kansas-city-baptismal-font-b.jpg
kansas-city-baptismal-font-c.jpg
kansas-city-bride-room.jpg
kansas-city-ordinance-room.jpg
kansas-city-ordinance-room-c.jpg
kansas-city-sealing.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

4 October 2008

Dedicated

6 May 2012

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Richard Scott Holman & Kelli Schiess Holman

Location

7001 Searcy Creek Parkway

Kansas City, Missouri 64119-5336

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 816-413-1430

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Missouri, the first being the St. Louis Missouri Temple.

Fact #2

Liberty Jail, where the Prophet Joseph Smith and Hyrum Smith were incarcerated in 1838, is roughly five miles northeast of the Kansas City temple.

Fact #3

It was dedicated the month before the Manaus Brazil Temple was dedicated.

Fact #4

The temple is just over an hour drive away from Adam-ondi-Ahman, where Adam and Eve dwelt after leaving the Garden of Eden, according to modern revelation.

Fact #5

It is less than 10 miles away from Jackson County and Independence, Missouri, areas where early Latter-day Saint pioneers resided in the 1830s.

