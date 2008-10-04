In the News
4 October 2008
6 May 2012
The Kansas City Missouri Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Kansas City Missouri Temple was announced during general conference on Oct. 4, 2008, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.
Ground was broken for the temple May 8, 2010. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the ceremony, which was attended by approximately 1,500 in person and broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the temple district.
A public open house was originally scheduled to be held from April 21 to April 28, 2012, but due to the number of requests for tickets prior to the start of the open house — roughly 80,000 — the decision was made to extend the tours to be between April 7 and April 28, 2012. VIP tours were also held from April 5 to the morning of April 7.
A cultural celebration was held May 5, 2012, to celebrate the new house of the Lord and honor the history of the Kansas City temple district. The theme of the event was “Of One Heart in the Heartland.”
The temple was dedicated in three sessions May 6, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson.
7001 Searcy Creek Parkway
Kansas City, Missouri 64119-5336
United States
(1) 816-413-1430
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Missouri, the first being the St. Louis Missouri Temple.
Liberty Jail, where the Prophet Joseph Smith and Hyrum Smith were incarcerated in 1838, is roughly five miles northeast of the Kansas City temple.
It was dedicated the month before the Manaus Brazil Temple was dedicated.
The temple is just over an hour drive away from Adam-ondi-Ahman, where Adam and Eve dwelt after leaving the Garden of Eden, according to modern revelation.
It is less than 10 miles away from Jackson County and Independence, Missouri, areas where early Latter-day Saint pioneers resided in the 1830s.
