In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 2021
25 November 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the second sacred edifice for this East Asia island nation.
Ground was broken for the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple on Nov. 25, 2023, with more than 500 people in attendance. Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia Area — presided over the ceremony.
3 October 2021
25 November 2023
Dachang Road and Dehua Street
Niaosong District
Kaohsiung City
Taiwan
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Taiwan. The Taipei Taiwan Temple, in the capital city on the northern end of this island nation, was dedicated in 1984.
When a house of the Lord for Kaohsiung was announced, Taiwan had approximately 61,000 Latter-day Saints among some 110 congregations.
Because of the difference in time zones from the Far East to Salt Lake City, Taiwan Taichung Mission President Karl J. Fields was able to share the “glorious news” of a temple for Kaohsiung with his missionaries as they were awaking. Learning there was to be a house of the Lord in southern Taiwan was, President Fields related, “the answer to many, many prayers of the faithful Saints” of the region.
At the time of the temple's announcement, the closest house of the Lord to Kaohsiung was the Taipei Taiwan Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away to the northeast.
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Taiwan. The Taipei Taiwan Temple, in the capital city on the northern end of this island nation, was dedicated in 1984.
When a house of the Lord for Kaohsiung was announced, Taiwan had approximately 61,000 Latter-day Saints among some 110 congregations.
Because of the difference in time zones from the Far East to Salt Lake City, Taiwan Taichung Mission President Karl J. Fields was able to share the “glorious news” of a temple for Kaohsiung with his missionaries as they were awaking. Learning there was to be a house of the Lord in southern Taiwan was, President Fields related, “the answer to many, many prayers of the faithful Saints” of the region.
At the time of the temple's announcement, the closest house of the Lord to Kaohsiung was the Taipei Taiwan Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away to the northeast.