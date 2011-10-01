Menu
Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Announced

1 October 2011

Dedicated

14 April 2019

163rd temple dedicated
The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

The Congolese Latter-day Saints wept and jumped for joy for the dedication of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple.

“Few Congolese Saints have been able to enjoy the blessings of the temple because of distance, cost and visa issues,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “Most who have come to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, which is 2,100 miles away, have been aided by the General Temple Patron Assistance Fund.”

Elder Renlund continued, “The vast majority who have received their temple blessings have been unable to return.” But a house of the Lord in Kinshasa changed all of that, allowing Saints easier access to temple blessings and the ability to return more frequently.

“A temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will, undoubtedly, help heal these lands which have suffered terrible conflicts and tragedies for centuries,” said the Apostle.

This temple, the country’s first, was dedicated on April 14, 2019 — Palm Sunday, a week before Easter. “You meet the people and you’re just amazed by how spiritual they are, how strong, how stoic and how absolutely devoted they are to the Savior and to the restored Church,” Elder Renlund said of the Congolese Saints.

Elder and Sister Renlund, as well as other participating leaders, gave their remarks in French. Elder Renlund also gave the dedicatory prayer in French. The DR Congo has the largest group of French-speaking Church members worldwide, accounting for 10% of all Saints in Africa at the time of the temple’s dedication.

Accompanying the Renlunds at the dedication were other seventies and their wives, including Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Larry Y. Wilson, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department. Members of the Africa Southeast Area Presidency were also in attendance at the event: Elder S. Mark Palmer, Elder Joseph W. Sitati and Elder Joni L. Koch.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful that Thou hast heard the prayers of Thy devoted children who have prayed in faith for decades for this great blessing. We thank Thee for directing Thy prophet to build a holy temple in this city, in this country, at this time. We thank Thee for this beautiful building and for all who have labored to build it and for the miracles that occurred during its construction. We are grateful for faithful Saints around the world who have contributed the resources to make this joyous day possible. We pray that Thou wouldest bless them all.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple here.

Timeline of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

October
01
2011
Announced

A temple for Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, was announced Oct. 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of the Church, during October 2011 general conference.

February
12
2016
Groundbreaking

On Feb. 12, 2016, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the Kinshasa temple’s groundbreaking ceremony. More than 800 people attended the ceremony.

March
12
2019
Open house

An open house was held from March 12 through March 30, 2019. VIP tours were also held March 11, with more than 300 special guests and 50 members of the media invited to attend.

April
14
2019
Dedication

The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple was dedicated by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 14, 2019.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple on Oct. 1, 2011. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2016 with Elder Neil L. Andersen presiding, and on April 14, 2019, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the new house of the Lord.

Architecture and Design of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

The Kinshaso Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple stands on 5 acres. The exterior of the single-story temple was made with white plaster, with a zinc roof on top. Rectangular windows surround the edifice, and a multilevel spire sits atop the rectangular entrance. Local flowers and plants were used to cover the grounds of the temple.

Within the building, over 12,000 square feet of the flooring was constructed with stone quarried from Egypt and tile from South Africa. Geometric and diamond motifs are featured throughout the temple, and a unique painting of the Congo River was commissioned uniquely for the Kinshasa temple.

In his dedicatory prayer, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles referenced sights seen in and near the temple: “Our Heavenly Father, this holy temple is built on the banks of one of the mightiest rivers of the world, with a constant flow, year-round, as it empties into the Atlantic Ocean. May all who qualify to be here be like the mighty Congo, continually flowing, like a fountain of righteousness, toward Thee on the covenant path. And, like the diamond shapes that are depicted in various areas of the temple, may all, through the challenges and difficulties they endure, become firm, steadfast and immovable in their faith in Christ and qualify to be Thy jewels and receive enduring joy.”

Interior Photos of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2011

Dedicated

14 April 2019

Dedicated by

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Current President and Matron

Mingotyi Francois Mukubu & Nkulu Mireille Mikombe Mukubu

Location

50 Croisement Avenue de l’OUA

Quartier Basoko

Commune de Ngaliema

Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(243) 815-590-060

