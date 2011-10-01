In the News
1 October 2011
14 April 2019
The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, was announced Oct. 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of the Church, during October 2011 general conference.
On Feb. 12, 2016, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the Kinshasa temple’s groundbreaking ceremony. More than 800 people attended the ceremony.
An open house was held from March 12 through March 30, 2019. VIP tours were also held March 11, with more than 300 special guests and 50 members of the media invited to attend.
The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple was dedicated by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 14, 2019.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It was also the fourth temple in Africa.
The Congo River is less than a mile away from the temple site.
The Church dedicated the country for the preaching of the gospel just 32 years prior to the dedication of the Kinshasa temple.
The dedication of the Kinshasa temple — given in French — was the second time that a dedicatory prayer has been offered in another language other than English. The first was with the rededication of the Freiberg Germany Temple in 2016 by then-President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.
Once dedicated, the Kinshasa temple serviced Latter-day Saints in six additional countries — Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gabon, Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.
Before the dedication of the temple, members in the DR Congo and central Africa had to make trips to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple. The distance from Kinshasa to the Johannesburg temple is around 1,720 miles — a flight of four hours or 50 hours by car.
