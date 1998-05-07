In the News
Plans to construct a temple in Kona, Hawaii, were announced on May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency to local Church leaders in the country. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Elder John B. Dickson of the Seventy, president of the North America West Area, presided over the groundbreaking and offered the dedicatory prayer on the site for the Kona Hawaii Temple. Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, an Area Seventy, assisted him in breaking ground for the site. Some 1,200 people, including Church members, community members and guests, attended the groundbreaking services.
From Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2000, the Kona temple held an open house for people to view the facilities.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Kona Hawaii Temple on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, 2000. A total of 3,122 Latter-day Saints attended among four dedicatory sessions.
In October 2023, the Kona temple was closed for extensive renovations and expansion expected to be completed by late 2025. The temple will be expanded to approximately 12,000 square feet.
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in the Hawaiian Islands, after the Laie Hawaii Temple.
Ground was broken for the Kona Hawaii Temple on the same day as the groundbreakings for both the Oaxaca Mexico and Nashville Tennessee temples.
Built on the Big Island of Hawaii, the Kona temple also serviced members living on Maui, Lanai and Molokai at the time of its dedication.
