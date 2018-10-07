Lagos Nigeria Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
7 October 2018
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lagos, Nigeria, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference. It was one of 12 temples announced at the conference — the second for Nigeria and the ninth for the African continent.
7 October 2018
Rumens Road and Bourdillon Road
Ikoyi
Lagos
Nigeria
The Praia Cape Verde Temple was announced the same day as a sacred edifice in Lagos, Nigeria. Cape Verde is an island nation off the northwestern coast of the African continent.
The other eight temples on the continent of Africa in operation, under construction or in planning stages at the time of the announcement of a house of the Lord in Lagos were located in Aba, Nigeria; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Durban, South Africa; Harare, Zimbabwe; Johannesburg, South Africa; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; and Nairobi, Kenya.
When a temple was announced for Lagos, Nigeria had approximately 163,745 Latter-day Saints among 601 congregations.
The closest temple to Lagos is currently the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 285 miles away to the southeast.
Lagos is the most populous state in Nigeria, and Lagos City is the most populous city.
Lagos is a major African financial center and was the federal capital of Nigeria before 1976.
The Praia Cape Verde Temple was announced the same day as a sacred edifice in Lagos, Nigeria. Cape Verde is an island nation off the northwestern coast of the African continent.
The other eight temples on the continent of Africa in operation, under construction or in planning stages at the time of the announcement of a house of the Lord in Lagos were located in Aba, Nigeria; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Durban, South Africa; Harare, Zimbabwe; Johannesburg, South Africa; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; and Nairobi, Kenya.
When a temple was announced for Lagos, Nigeria had approximately 163,745 Latter-day Saints among 601 congregations.
The closest temple to Lagos is currently the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 285 miles away to the southeast.
Lagos is the most populous state in Nigeria, and Lagos City is the most populous city.
Lagos is a major African financial center and was the federal capital of Nigeria before 1976.