Lethbridge Alberta Temple

2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lethbridge, Alberta, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced — the fourth for Alberta and 10th for Canada.
2 April 2023
Mauretania Road West
Lethbridge, Alberta
Canada
When this house of the Lord was announced, Canada had approximately 200,000 Latter-day Saints among 500 congregations.
The closest temple to Lethbridge is currently the Cardston Alberta Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away to the southwest.
Alberta was the site of the first temple — the Cardston Alberta Temple, in 1923 — dedicated outside the United States. The Laie Hawaii Temple was dedicated in 1919, but Hawaii at the time was a U.S. territory.
The restored gospel of Jesus Christ was first preached in Canada when Joseph Smith Sr., the father of the Prophet Joseph Smith, crossed the U.S. border into eastern Canada. Over the next 20 years, some 2,500 Canadians were baptized. Cardston was settled by Latter-day Saints in 1887.
