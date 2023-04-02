Menu
Lethbridge Alberta Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Lethbridge Alberta Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference. A fourth house of the Lord for the Canadian province of Alberta was among 15 announced worldwide.

For a missionary serving on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, the announcement of another temple for Alberta made her “super excited.” Sister Caroline Downey, who grew up in eastern Canada, was thrilled at the idea of her country getting a 10th temple.

“It’ll just be such a great resource,” she said soon after the announcement. “There are so many members out in Alberta, and there are three temples [in Alberta], but they’re kind of spaced out. So it [will] just be so great for them to have such a close place.”
Timeline of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lethbridge, Alberta, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced — the fourth for Alberta and 10th for Canada.

The Lethbridge Alberta Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 2, 2023. The Church announced a site location on Sept. 5, 2023, for a house of the Lord on the northwest corner of Whoop-Up Drive and Mauretania Road West in Lethbridge. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Sept. 5, 2023, the Lethbridge Alberta Temple will be a multistory building of approximately 45,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 9-plus-acre site on Mauretania Road West in the western portion of Lethbridge. Construction plans include an adjacent distribution center.

Announced

2 April 2023

Location

Mauretania Road West
Lethbridge, Alberta
Canada

Appointments

View schedule and book online

