Architecture and Design of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple

The Lethbridge Alberta Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 2, 2023. The Church announced a site location on Sept. 5, 2023, for a house of the Lord on the northwest corner of Whoop-Up Drive and Mauretania Road West in Lethbridge. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Sept. 5, 2023, the Lethbridge Alberta Temple will be a multistory building of approximately 45,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 9-plus-acre site on Mauretania Road West in the western portion of Lethbridge. Construction plans include an adjacent distribution center.