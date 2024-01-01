In the News
1 April 1981
10 January 1986
The Lima Peru Temple.
Deseret News archives
Deseret News archives
President Spencer W. Kimball, 12th President of the Church, announced a temple for Lima, Peru, on April 1, 1981, during a press conference on Temple Square. It was one of nine temples announced worldwide, making this — at the time — the largest number of temples announced at once.
Ground was broken for the temple on Sept. 11, 1982, with Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding over the ceremony. Around 3,500 people were in attendance for the ceremony, including a 200-voice choir.
The public was invited to tour this house of the Lord from Dec. 12 to Dec. 28, 1985. Approximately 24,500 visitors attended the temple throughout this time, a majority of them being nonmembers.
President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Lima Peru Temple in 11 sessions from Jan. 10-12, 1986. Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was also at the event.
Avenida Javier Prado Este 6420
Urb. Santa Patricia
La Molina
Lima, Lima Province
Peru
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Peru. It was also the third temple built in South America.
A 1981 Church News article about the temple’s announcement pointed out these timeline statistics: “The first nine temples of the Church took 97 years to construct, the second nine 47 years. The third nine were announced within seven years, and the last nine in one news conference.”
It was dedicated only seven days before another South American house of the Lord, the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, was dedicated. Both temples were dedicated in 11 sessions throughout three days.
The dedications of the Lima and Buenos Aires temples in January 1986 doubled the number of temples in South America, from two to four. The first two temples on the continent were the São Paulo Brazil and Santiago Chile temples.
When it was dedicated, the Lima temple had a district of 119,000 Saints in Peru and 45,000 in Bolivia.
Attendance at the temple tripled in its first two years of operation; the number of endowment sessions on weekdays increased from three to 11.
When the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple is dedicated, Lima will become the first city outside of the United States to have two operating temples.
