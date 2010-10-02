In the News
2 October 2010
15 September 2019
The Portugal Lisbon Temple.
A temple for Lisbon, Portugal, was first announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during October general conference on Oct. 2, 2010. It was the first of five temples announced in his conference address.
Ground was broken for the Lisbon Portugal Temple on Dec. 5, 2015. The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Elder Patrick Kearon, Europe Area president.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Aug. 17-31, 2019. More than 18,000 people toured the temple in this time, including the president of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on Aug. 29.
The Lisbon Portugal Temple was dedicated by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sept. 15, 2019. Elder Andersen offered the dedicatory prayer and his remarks at the dedication in Portuguese.
Avenida Dom João II, Lote 4.73.01
Parque Das Nações
1990-364 Lisbon
Portugal
View schedule and book online
(351) 308-811-650
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Portugal.
President Monson both dedicated Portugal for missionary work in 1975 and announced the Lisbon Portugal Temple in 2010.
This was the first temple dedicated by Elder Andersen as an Apostle.
It was dedicated the same month as another temple — the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple, dedicated Sept. 1, 2019.
During devotionals held in honor of the temple on Sept. 14, 2019, Elder Andersen invited the missionaries and youth in Lisbon to return to the area for another devotional in the year 2069, the temple’s 50th anniversary, “if the Lord hasn’t come” by then. He added, “If you are sitting in this chapel 50 years from now, it will most likely mean that you have been true and faithful for all of your life. This is a wonderful goal to anticipate.”
