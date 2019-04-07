Logan Utah Temple

Announced

On Oct. 6, 1876, during the 46th Semiannual General Conference, President Brigham Young announced a temple for Cache Valley in the Utah Territory. President Young also announced that the Utah Territory had been divided into three districts, each district with the responsibility of building a house of the Lord. On Dec. 2, 1876, leaders in northern Utah received a letter specifying that the temple in Cache Valley would be built in the city of Logan.