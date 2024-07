Architecture and Design of the Londrina Brazil Temple

The Londrina Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. The Church released a site location on Nov. 28, 2022, for the temple in the neighborhood of Jardim São Jorge. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Londrina Brazil Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 32,000 square feet. The edifice will be constructed in the Jardim São Jorge neighborhood of Londrina, in the state of Paraná in southern Brazil. Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord released by the Church on Jan. 8, 2024, show an off-white exterior surrounded by vertical stained-glass windows. A tower with four varied levels topped by a steeple with an orb and needle stands above the center of the building. The main tower level is surrounded by four vertical stained-glass windows. Palm and other native trees, shrubs, grass fields and flower gardens adorn the grounds.