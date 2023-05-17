Menu
Londrina Brazil Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Londrina Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Londrina Brazil Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for this southern Brazil city was among 18 such sacred edifices announced by the Church President.

A temple in Londrina will also be the 17th for Brazil — and the second for the state of Paraná, with the first in Curitiba.

Jacob Yospe, of Farmington, Utah, was “overjoyed for the people in Londrina and the surrounding area” upon hearing the announcement of a temple in his former mission area. “Before, they had to make a very long bus trip to São Paulo, which was very expensive and a huge sacrifice,” he related.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Londrina Brazil Temple

October
02
2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Londrina, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the 17th sacred edifice for Brazil.

The Londrina Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. The Church released a site location on Nov. 28, 2022, for the temple in the neighborhood of Jardim São Jorge. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Londrina Brazil Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Londrina Brazil Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 32,000 square feet. The edifice will be constructed in the Jardim São Jorge neighborhood of Londrina, in the state of Paraná in southern Brazil.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord released by the Church on Jan. 8, 2024, show an off-white exterior surrounded by vertical stained-glass windows. A tower with four varied levels topped by a steeple with an orb and needle stands above the center of the building. The main tower level is surrounded by four vertical stained-glass windows. Palm and other native trees, shrubs, grass fields and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

Avenida Harry Prochet, 401
Jardim São Jorge
Londrina, Paraná 86063-460
Brazil

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil, and the second for the state of Paraná. The first house of the Lord for this southern Brazil state was in Curitiba.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 2,100 congregations.

Fact #3

It was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of Ribeirão Preto.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Londrina is currently the Curitiba Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away to the southeast.

Fact #5

The state of Paraná is home to Iguaçu Falls, with hundreds of cascades straddling the border with Argentina and Paraguay. Paraná is also one of three states in the South Region of Brazil.

