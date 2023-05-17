Londrina Brazil Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Londrina, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the 17th sacred edifice for Brazil.
2 October 2022
Avenida Harry Prochet, 401
Jardim São Jorge
Londrina, Paraná 86063-460
Brazil
This will be the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil, and the second for the state of Paraná. The first house of the Lord for this southern Brazil state was in Curitiba.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 2,100 congregations.
It was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of Ribeirão Preto.
The closest temple to Londrina is currently the Curitiba Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away to the southeast.
The state of Paraná is home to Iguaçu Falls, with hundreds of cascades straddling the border with Argentina and Paraguay. Paraná is also one of three states in the South Region of Brazil.
This will be the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil, and the second for the state of Paraná. The first house of the Lord for this southern Brazil state was in Curitiba.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 2,100 congregations.
It was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of Ribeirão Preto.
The closest temple to Londrina is currently the Curitiba Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away to the southeast.
The state of Paraná is home to Iguaçu Falls, with hundreds of cascades straddling the border with Argentina and Paraguay. Paraná is also one of three states in the South Region of Brazil.