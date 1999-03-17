In the News
17 March 1999
19 March 2000
The Louisville Kentucky Temple.
A temple for Louisville, Kentucky, was announced March 17, 1999, by the First Presidency in a letter to local priesthood leaders.
On May 29, 1999, Elder John K. Carmack — a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America East Area — presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple. Approximately 800 people were in attendance at the event.
A public open house was held from March 4 to March 11, 2000, where 21,000 attended. A tour for area dignitaries was also held on March 3, 2000, with leaders such as Kentucky Gov. Paul E. Patton and state Sen. Dan Kelly led through the building.
The Louisville Kentucky Temple was dedicated in four sessions on March 19, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency. A total of 8,012 attended a dedicatory session.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Kentucky.
While the Louisville temple was being built, there was an unusual winter drought that made it ideal for workers to continue building the structure until it was enclosed.
The temple is physically located in the Pewee Valley, a suburb of Louisville, in Kentucky.
The Louisville Kentucky Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day that ground was broken for the Adelaide Australia Temple and the Veracruz Mexico Temple.
