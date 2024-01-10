Luanda Angola Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Luanda, Angola, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Luanda
Angola
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Angola.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Angola had approximately 5,000 Latter-day Saints among about 20 congregations.
The closest temple to Luanda at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 350 miles away.
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Angola.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Angola had approximately 5,000 Latter-day Saints among about 20 congregations.
The closest temple to Luanda at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 350 miles away.