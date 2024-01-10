Menu
Luanda Angola Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Luanda Angola Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Luanda Angola Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

Latter-day Saints have had a presence in Angola since 1985, when several converts from Europe returned to their native Angola. The Angola Luanda Mission was organized in 2013. At the time of the announcement, there was one stake and one district in the country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw6I2_MEq1Y

Timeline of the Luanda Angola Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Luanda, Angola, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Luanda Angola Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Luanda Angola Temple

The Luanda Angola Temple will be built in or near Luanda, Angola. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Luanda
Angola

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Angola.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Angola had approximately 5,000 Latter-day Saints among about 20 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Luanda at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 350 miles away.

