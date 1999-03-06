In the News
4 April 1993
The Madrid Spain Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
On April 4, 1993 — during April 1993 general conference — President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced a temple site was being acquired in Spain. The site was announced to be in Madrid on Oct. 9, 1993, at the groundbreaking of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple.
Ground was broken for the Madrid Spain Temple on June 11, 1996, with more than 2,000 spectators. President Hinckley, who became President of the Church the year before, presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from Feb. 20 to March 13, 1999. Approximately 7,000 people attended the first day of the event.
The temple was dedicated in 10 sessions by President Gordon B. Hinckley from March 19 to March 21, 1999. He alternated with his first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, in conducting the ceremony and offering the dedicatory prayer. Approximately 10,000 people attended a dedicatory session.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Spain and the Iberian Peninsula. It was also the seventh temple built in Europe.
When President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Spain for the Madrid temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, he became the first Church President to visit the country.
At the time of its dedication, the Madrid Spain Temple served Saints in the Canary Islands, France, Portugal and Spain.
It was dedicated the same month as the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, which was dedicated March 6, 1999.
The temple grounds have been referred to as the “Temple Square of Madrid.”
The temple is located around 15 miles south of the Castillo de Viñuelas, a castle dating back to the 18th century.
