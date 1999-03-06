Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Madrid Spain Temple

Announced

4 April 1993

Dedicated

19 March 1999

56th temple dedicated
The Madrid Spain Temple.

The Madrid Spain Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Madrid Spain Temple

On the day of the dedication of the Madrid Spain Temple, Latter-day Saints attending the sessions had tears of joy in their eyes. Many in attendance that day were pioneers of the Church in Spain, and the dedication of the first house of the Lord in the country was particularly meaningful, causing many to weep.

“The members have been moved,” said Elder F. Burton Howard, a member of the Europe West Area presidency. “In each session, a choir from one of the various regions of the temple district sang. When they finished, there were tears. ... The tears were not from just the choir, but all who were touched. I watched the members’ faces. Tears of joy were seen on every face.”

President Gordon B. Hinckley, President of the Church, said, “Who would ever have dreamed just a few years ago that we would have a temple in Madrid, Spain?” He dedicated the temple in 10 dedicatory sessions from March 19-21, 1999, with the help of his first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson.

The Prophet continued, “We have people who do heroic things in support of the Church, in joining the Church, in becoming a part of this great movement. It’s just a marvelous thing wherever you go. This is a place where there are pioneers, and there will continue to be pioneers as they shake off the things of the past and put on the cloak of righteousness in adherence to the principles of the restored gospel.”

Vicente Clemente — a Latter-day Saint from Alicante, Spain, who had been a member of the Church for 26 years — said, “I never thought I would live to see our own temple in Madrid. It is incredible.” The highlight of his life, he said, had previously been attending a session at the Salt Lake Temple.

“When I see this wonderful place, I think how blessed I am,” said another member.

Also at the dedication was a Nigerian track and field athlete, Raymon Ike, who was living in Madrid at the time of the temple’s dedication. “What a glorious thing to have this temple!” He said. “It will change the lives of many people in Spain.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was also in attendance for the ceremony. “I have been so deeply touched by the love, devotion and emotion of the members here,” he said. “... They are all so grateful for this temple and so moved to realize that this magnificent edifice is for them.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We have erected in this Christian nation this house of the Lord. Now, acting in the authority of the priesthood which comes from Thee, we dedicate and consecrate the Madrid Spain Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We present it to Thee and to Thy divine Son. Please accept our offering given with love by Thy thankful sons and daughters. We honor and reverence it as Thine abode. May Thy Holy Spirit dwell here at all times and in all seasons.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Madrid Spain Temple here.

Timeline of the Madrid Spain Temple

April
04
1993
Announced

On April 4, 1993 — during April 1993 general conferencePresident Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced a temple site was being acquired in Spain. The site was announced to be in Madrid on Oct. 9, 1993, at the groundbreaking of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple.

June
11
1996
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Madrid Spain Temple on June 11, 1996, with more than 2,000 spectators. President Hinckley, who became President of the Church the year before, presided over the ceremony.

February
20
1999
Open house

An open house was held from Feb. 20 to March 13, 1999. Approximately 7,000 people attended the first day of the event.

March
19
1999
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in 10 sessions by President Gordon B. Hinckley from March 19 to March 21, 1999. He alternated with his first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, in conducting the ceremony and offering the dedicatory prayer. Approximately 10,000 people attended a dedicatory session.

The Madrid Spain Temple was announced April 4, 1993. A groundbreaking ceremony was held June 11, 1996, with President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. From Feb. 20 to March 13, 1999, an open house was held, and from March 19-21, 1999, President Hinckley dedicated the completed temple.

Architecture and Design of the Madrid Spain Temple

The Madrid Spain Temple has a light exterior, made from Camaro marble in Italy, that makes it stand out from the surrounding older buildings designed with gray stone. The house of the Lord stands on 3.5 acres and is approximately 45,800 square feet in size.

The temple grounds showcase a variety of trees, including a Spanish olive tree behind the temple. Mediterranean cypress trees line areas of the temple walls, and a large fountain is found at the front of the grounds.

Built on the same site as the temple were a stake center, a missionary training center (since closed), a family history center, housing areas for temple missionaries and patrons, and an eight-story office building. The temple includes a baptistry, four instruction rooms and four sealing rooms.

Interior Photos of the Madrid Spain Temple

Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.
Madrid Spain Temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 1993

Dedicated

19 March 1999

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

José Luis Hernandez Oliver & Angels Moreno de Hernández

Location

Calle del Templo No. 2

Madrid 28030

Madrid

Spain

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(34) 91-214-2607

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Spain and the Iberian Peninsula. It was also the seventh temple built in Europe.

Fact #2

When President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Spain for the Madrid temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, he became the first Church President to visit the country.

Fact #3

At the time of its dedication, the Madrid Spain Temple served Saints in the Canary Islands, France, Portugal and Spain.

Fact #4

It was dedicated the same month as the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, which was dedicated March 6, 1999.

Fact #5

The temple grounds have been referred to as the “Temple Square of Madrid.”

Fact #6

The temple is located around 15 miles south of the Castillo de Viñuelas, a castle dating back to the 18th century.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Spain and the Iberian Peninsula. It was also the seventh temple built in Europe.

Fact #2

When President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Spain for the Madrid temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, he became the first Church President to visit the country.

Fact #3

At the time of its dedication, the Madrid Spain Temple served Saints in the Canary Islands, France, Portugal and Spain.

Fact #4

It was dedicated the same month as the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, which was dedicated March 6, 1999.

Fact #5

The temple grounds have been referred to as the “Temple Square of Madrid.”

Fact #6

The temple is located around 15 miles south of the Castillo de Viñuelas, a castle dating back to the 18th century.