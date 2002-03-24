In the News
FOLLOW US
7 August 2002
13 June 2004
The Manhattan New York Temple during the day. The photo was taken in 2019.
Deseret News
Deseret News
On March 24, 2002, President Gordon B. Hinckley spoke at a special regional conference in New York City and told the congregation a temple would be built in Manhattan within the next two years. Four and a half months later, official plans to construct the Manhattan temple were announced on August 7, 2002.
Elder Spencer J. Condie of the Seventy presided over and offered the dedicatory prayer at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Manhattan New York Temple.
A month-long open house for the Manhattan temple started drawing attention from national and international news outlets, said President Brent Belnap of the New York New York Stake, coordinator of the local temple committee. The event ran from May 8 to June 5, 2004.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Manhattan temple in four sessions on June 13, 2004. Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assisted him during the cornerstone ceremony.
The Church announced in August 2023 that the Manhattan temple will close in March 2024 for extensive renovations that will last approximately three years.
7 August 2002
13 June 2004
125 Columbus Ave.
New York, New York 10023-6514
View schedule and book online
(1) 917-441-8220
The temple has been nicknamed by local Saints as the “Miracle in Manhattan.”
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley made a promise to establish a temple in Manhattan two years prior to dedicating the temple itself.
The Manhattan temple was built from an existing building that included a stake center.
The temple has been nicknamed by local Saints as the “Miracle in Manhattan.”
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley made a promise to establish a temple in Manhattan two years prior to dedicating the temple itself.
The Manhattan temple was built from an existing building that included a stake center.