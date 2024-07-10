In the News
FOLLOW US
1 April 1981
25 September 1984
The Manila Philippines Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Spencer W. Kimball announced a temple for Manila, Philippines, on April 1, 1981, three days before April 1981 general conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 25, 1982. President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, and some 2,000 local Church members attended.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Sept. 3-15, 1984. A total of 26,522 visitors attended the open house.
The Manila Philippines Temple was dedicated in nine sessions from Sept. 25-27, 1984, by President Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.
1 April 1981
25 September 1984
13 Temple Drive
Greenmeadows Subdivision, Ugong Norte
Quezon City, 1110 Metro Manila
Philippines
View schedule and book online
(63) 2-8635-9111
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
During the open house, more than 4,000 visitors bought a copy of the Book of Mormon.
The Manila temple was dedicated five days after the Sydney Australia Temple was dedicated. This marked the second time in Church history that two temples were dedicated within a week of each other — the first time being with the Apia Samoa and Nuku‘alofa Tonga temples.
An annual holiday ceremony sees the Manila temple grounds glowing with lights each Christmas season. Nearly 17,000 people attended the ceremony in 1992.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
During the open house, more than 4,000 visitors bought a copy of the Book of Mormon.
The Manila temple was dedicated five days after the Sydney Australia Temple was dedicated. This marked the second time in Church history that two temples were dedicated within a week of each other — the first time being with the Apia Samoa and Nuku‘alofa Tonga temples.
An annual holiday ceremony sees the Manila temple grounds glowing with lights each Christmas season. Nearly 17,000 people attended the ceremony in 1992.