Manila Philippines Temple

Announced

1 April 1981

Dedicated

25 September 1984

29th temple dedicated
The Manila Philippines Temple, a white building with two large central spires at the front and back with four smaller spires at their sides.

The Manila Philippines Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Manila Philippines Temple

Filipinas Batchelor, the first native Filipino to be baptized in the Philippines after the Southeast Asia island nation was dedicated for missionary work in 1961, was among the 6,454 who attended the Manila Philippines Temple dedication in September 1984.

At the dedication, she said, “The Lord knows my heart. I am so happy. Now I can die peacefully knowing there’s a temple here.”

Maxine Grimm, a Utahn who moved to the Philippines in 1945 as a Red Cross volunteer and offered the swimming pool at her house for use as a baptismal font in the early days of the Church in the Philippines, also expressed her gratitude for the first house of the Lord in the Philippines.

“We had hoped and prayed there would be a temple here someday, but now that it’s here, it’s almost beyond comprehension. I need to wait two or three days to really feel the full significance of what’s happening,” Grimm said.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Manila Philippines Temple in nine sessions from Sept. 25-27, 1984. During the dedication, he acknowledged the spirit of reverence for the temple, saying, “Never has there been a time that I’ve felt such a surge of emotion and been touched by the Spirit than I feel now.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for this beautiful edifice and for all who have worked to make it possible. May it stand as a pillar of truth and as an invitation to all who look upon it to learn of the purposes for which it has been created.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Manila Philippines Temple here.

Timeline of the Manila Philippines Temple

April
01
1981
Announced

Church President Spencer W. Kimball announced a temple for Manila, Philippines, on April 1, 1981, three days before April 1981 general conference.

August
25
1982
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 25, 1982. President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, and some 2,000 local Church members attended.

September
03
1984
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Sept. 3-15, 1984. A total of 26,522 visitors attended the open house.

September
25
1984
Dedication

The Manila Philippines Temple was dedicated in nine sessions from Sept. 25-27, 1984, by President Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

A temple for Manila, Philippines, was announced by Church President Spencer W. Kimball on April 1, 1981. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held Aug. 25, 1982.

A total of 26,522 visitors attended the open house of the completed house of the Lord from Sept. 3-15, 1984. President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Manila Philippines Temple in nine sessions from Sept. 25-27, 1984.

Architecture and Design of the Manila Philippines Temple

The 26,683-square-foot Manila Philippines Temple was built on approximately 3.5 acres of land. The exterior finish is made of white ceramic tile.

Six detached spires surround the temple, and the grounds are filled with grass fields and tropical vegetation. The interior features four instruction rooms and three sealing rooms.

Manila Philippines Temple Lights Up Quezon City

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnC8Nqut0_g

Quick Facts

Announced

1 April 1981

Dedicated

25 September 1984

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Edison Metra Cabrito & Florciele Alcantara Puzon Cabrito

Location

13 Temple Drive
Greenmeadows Subdivision, Ugong Norte
Quezon City, 1110 Metro Manila
Philippines

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(63) 2-8635-9111

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

During the open house, more than 4,000 visitors bought a copy of the Book of Mormon.

Fact #3

The Manila temple was dedicated five days after the Sydney Australia Temple was dedicated. This marked the second time in Church history that two temples were dedicated within a week of each other — the first time being with the Apia Samoa and Nuku‘alofa Tonga temples.

Fact #4

An annual holiday ceremony sees the Manila temple grounds glowing with lights each Christmas season. Nearly 17,000 people attended the ceremony in 1992.

