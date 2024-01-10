Menu
Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

Hélène Mukajimuenyi of Mbuji-Mayi said the announcement made her happy because travel to attend the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple is expensive for her and most other Saints in the area.

“The temple is truly the house of God,” Mukajimuenyi said.

Missionaries arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1986. A stake in Mbuji-Mayi was organized in 2010. A mission headquartered in Mbuji-Mayi was opened in 2016.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw6I2_MEq1Y

Timeline of the Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

The Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple will be built in or near Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Mbuji-Mayi 
Democratic Republic of the Congo

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had approximately 100,000 Latter-day Saints among 270 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Mbuji-Mayi at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 600 miles away.

