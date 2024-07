Architecture and Design of the Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

The Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.The Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple will be built in or near Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.