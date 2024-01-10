Mbuji-Mayi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Mbuji-Mayi
Democratic Republic of the Congo
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had approximately 100,000 Latter-day Saints among 270 congregations.
The closest temple to Mbuji-Mayi at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 600 miles away.
