15 March 1999
16 April 2000
The Medford Oregon Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Medford, Oregon, was announced March 15, 1999, in a letter by the First Presidency to local leaders. The First Presidency then consisted of Presidents Gordon B. Hinckley, Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust.
More than 10,000 members attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Medford Oregon Temple on May 20, 1999. Presiding over the ceremony was Elder D. Lee Tobler, first counselor in the North America Northwest Area presidency.
Nearly 46,000 people attended the open house of the Medford Oregon Temple, 16,000 more than expected, from March 24 to March 31, 2000. Two weeks before, local Church leaders released more than 250,000 copies of a 16-page insert announcing the open house of the temple.
President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Medford Oregon Temple in four sessions on April 16, 2000. President Edward E. Hanson — president of the Central Point Stake and later president of the Medford temple — said the dedication and the open house impressed many nonmembers and members alike.
This was the second temple built in Oregon, after the Portland Oregon Temple.
The general contractor and job superintendent for the temple were both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Church member Gordon H. Smith, a former United States senator, was asked to speak impromptu during the first dedicatory session.
The temple’s open house brought in 46,000 attendees, 16,000 more than what was expected.
