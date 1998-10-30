In the News
The Melbourne Australia Temple.
A temple for Melbourne, Australia, was announced Oct. 30, 1998, via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district from the First Presidency, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — Presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the Melbourne Australia Temple on March 20, 1999. Elder P. Bruce Mitchell, an Area Authority Seventy, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from June 2-10, 2000. A total of 28,053 visitors toured the temple during its open house, including local business, community, political and interfaith leaders.
President Hinckley dedicated the Melbourne Australia Temple on June 16, 2000. Approximately 5,000 Church members attended one of four dedicatory sessions.
76 Cathies Lane
Wantirna South
Melbourne, Victoria 3152
Australia
View schedule and book online
(61) 3-9881-9700
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Australia.
It was announced the same day as the Villahermosa Mexico Temple.
This is the southernmost house of the Lord in Australia.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Melbourne Australia Temple was held on the same day as the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Fresno California Temple, Fukuoka Japan Temple and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple.
Ross Smith, a Victorian Member of Parliament for the local electorate, wrote a letter to Church leaders in the area after he attended the temple open house, saying, “No one could fail to be impressed by the superb building and its outstanding facilities — a tribute to the strength of the Church and the effectiveness of its work in the community. You have every reason to be proud of your Church’s achievements.”
President Hinckley dedicated three temples other than the Melbourne Australia Temple on the same trip, including the Fukuoka Japan Temple, the Suva Fiji Temple and the Adelaide Australia Temple, which was dedicated a day before the temple in Melbourne.
