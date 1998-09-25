In the News
The Mérida Mexico Temple.
The Mérida Mexico Temple was announced Sept. 25, 1998, by the First Presidency, then consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 16, 1999, with Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area, presiding.
From June 24 to July 1, 2000, the house of the Lord was available for the public open house. A total of 14,151 people toured the building during this time.
President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Mérida Mexico Temple on July 8, 2000. A total of 5,478 members attended the four dedicatory sessions.
Calle 70 #527, Esquina 65 y 67
Colonia Centro
97000 Mérida, Yucatán
Mexico
(52) 999-928-1643
This was the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
The house of the Lord was the first to be built in the Yucatán Peninsula.
This marked the sixth temple dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson as a counselor in the First Presidency.
It was dedicated the day before the Veracruz Mexico Temple was dedicated.
