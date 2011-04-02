In the News
2 April 2011
19 November 2017
The Meridian Idaho Temple.
David Guerrero
A temple for Meridian, Idaho, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson on April 2, 2011, during April general conference.
Ground was broken for the Meridian Idaho Temple on Aug. 23, 2014. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Oct. 21 through Nov. 11, 2017. More than 200,000 visitors toured the temple during its open house.
Approximately 6,000 youth from the temple district participated in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on Nov. 18, 2017. The program included rehearsed dance and musical numbers as well as theatrical sketches.
The Meridian Idaho Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Nov. 19, 2017. Also in attendance was Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho.
It was the first Idaho temple announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated both the Meridian temple in November 2017 and the Tucson Arizona Temple three months earlier.
The Meridian temple is located 8.8 miles away from the Boise Idaho Temple, the shortest distance between two temples outside of Utah when the Meridian temple was dedicated.
