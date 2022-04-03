Menu
Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

On April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for Mexico City, Mexico. This was exactly 46 years, to the day, after President Spencer W. Kimball announced the Mexico City Mexico Temple on April 3, 1976.

The temple will be built near the Mexico Missionary Training Center, a campus repurposed from a private high school in mid-2013. The repurposing came just months after President Thomas S. Monson announced in October 2012 general conference that young men could serve missions at age 18 instead of 19 and that young women could serve at 19 instead of 21.

Currently, missionaries in the Mexico MTC travel around 8 miles through busy metropolitan streets — a one-way journey of half an hour by vehicle — to attend the temple. The new house of the Lord in Mexico City will eliminate this travel time almost entirely.

Timeline of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session, along with 16 other temples.

Architecture and Design of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple 

On Oct. 31, 2022, the Church announced that the Mexico City Benemérito temple will be a two-story edifice of approximately 29,000 square feet. It will be located near the Mexico Missionary Training Center, approximately 8 miles from the Mexico City Mexico Temple.

An exterior rendering has not yet been released by the Church.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Location

Tenayuca-Chalmita 828
Colonia Zona Escolar
Gustavo A. Madero
07230 Mexico City
Mexico

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 19th Latter-day Saint temple announced for Mexico. It was also the second announced for Mexico City.

Fact #2

It was the 92nd house of the Lord announced by President Russell M. Nelson as 17th President of the Church. In the same talk, he announced his 100th temple as President.

Fact #3

The Mexico City Benemérito temple was announced on the same day as another Mexico temple: the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple.

Fact #4

It was announced exactly 46 years, to the day, after the Mexico City Mexico Temple was announced by Church President Spencer W. Kimball.

Fact #5

In October 2022, six months after the Mexico City Benemérito temple was announced, President Nelson announced four more temples for metropolitan areas near Mexico City.

Fact #6

The site of this temple will be adjacent to the Mexico Missionary Training Center.

