Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

3 April 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session, along with 16 other temples.
3 April 2022
Tenayuca-Chalmita 828
Colonia Zona Escolar
Gustavo A. Madero
07230 Mexico City
Mexico
This was the 19th Latter-day Saint temple announced for Mexico. It was also the second announced for Mexico City.
It was the 92nd house of the Lord announced by President Russell M. Nelson as 17th President of the Church. In the same talk, he announced his 100th temple as President.
The Mexico City Benemérito temple was announced on the same day as another Mexico temple: the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple.
It was announced exactly 46 years, to the day, after the Mexico City Mexico Temple was announced by Church President Spencer W. Kimball.
In October 2022, six months after the Mexico City Benemérito temple was announced, President Nelson announced four more temples for metropolitan areas near Mexico City.
The site of this temple will be adjacent to the Mexico Missionary Training Center.
