Architecture and Design of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

The Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple was announced on April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson On Oct. 31, 2022, the Church announced that the Mexico City Benemérito temple will be a two-story edifice of approximately 29,000 square feet. It will be located near the Mexico Missionary Training Center , approximately 8 miles from the Mexico City Mexico Temple An exterior rendering has not yet been released by the Church.