3 April 1976
2 December 1983
16 November 2008
13 September 2015
Church leaders announced a temple for Mexico City, Mexico, on April 3, 1976. President Spencer W. Kimball made the inspired decision to build this temple after he met with Church leaders in Mexico the month before.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 25, 1979, with Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.
The Mexico City temple held an open house from Nov. 9 to Nov. 19, 1983. More than 120,000 people came to the event, including 5,000 key business, civic and government leaders.
The Mexico City Mexico Temple was dedicated from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 1983. President Gordon B. Hinckley, the second counselor in the First Presidency at the time, dedicated the house of the Lord throughout nine sessions.
The temple was closed on March 31, 2007, for exterior renovations. President Monson said the temple “has served well. Showing the effects of such service, it became necessary to improve it both inside and out. Now the entire structure has been renovated and renewed in an undertaking that makes it more efficient, more attractive and more convenient than ever before.”
After almost 19 months of renovations, the Mexico City temple held an open house from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, 2008. President Monson mentioned the open house in his 2008 rededication prayer: “The doors of Thy house have again been opened to the public, and thousands of visitors have reverently walked within these sacred walls and have felt stirring thoughts course through their minds and hearts. May the spirit of the temple linger with them.”
President Thomas S. Monson rededicated the Mexico City temple on Nov. 16, 2008, throughout two sessions.
The temple was temporarily closed again in January 2014 for remodeling. Renovations focused on upgrading interior features, like adding a carpet with a Mesoamerican design in the celestial room, art glass with Mesoamerican designs and doors made of oak and cast bronze.
An open house for the temple’s second rededication was held from Aug. 14 to Sept. 5, 2015.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the Mexico City temple on Sept. 13, 2015, throughout three sessions.
President Thomas S. Monson (in 2008)
President Henry B. Eyring (in 2015)
Avenida 510 no. 90
Col. San Juan de Aragon
07950 México City
México
(52) 55-5003-3700
(52) 55-5003-3810
This is the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico.
Although being Mexico’s first, eleven other temples were dedicated in the country before the Mexico City temple was rededicated in 2015.
All three dedicatory prayers asked for a blessing on the country of Mexico to continue being a place of peace where the gospel could grow.
The Mexico City temple is the fifth house of the Lord to have a statue of the angel Moroni holding the gold plates.
At the temple’s first dedication, President Hinckley testified that souls from the other side of the veil were present, including the Book of Mormon prophet Lehi.
