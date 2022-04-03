In the News
3 April 2022
7 October 2023
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Modesto, California, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 16 other temples.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Modesto California Temple on Oct. 7, 2023. Elder Gary B. Sabin, first counselor in the North America West Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.
4300 Dale Road
Modesto, California 95356
United States
This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in the state of California.
The Modesto California Temple was the 100th temple announced by President Nelson.
Once it’s dedicated, California will be the state with the second-highest number of temples in the U.S., Utah being the first.
The Modesto California Temple held its groundbreaking ceremony the day before the Feather River California Temple was dedicated.
