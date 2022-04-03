Menu
Modesto California Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Groundbreaking

7 October 2023

Modesto California Temple under construction
Modesto California Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Modesto California Temple

Ground was broken for the Modesto California Temple on Oct. 7, 2023, with Elder Gary B. Sabin — first counselor in the North America West Area presidency — presiding. Local faith, government and civic leaders attended the ceremony, including Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen, a Latter-day Saint.

Jerry Callister, a local Latter-day Saint and longtime resident of Modesto, was among those who spoke at the groundbreaking. “The crowning evidence of the growth of the Church in any area is the dedication of a temple,” said Callister. “This temple is going to bless not just Modesto but all the communities around it. It is in the temple that families can be sealed for time and for all eternity.”

In his dedicatory prayer on the site and construction process, Elder Sabin prayed that this new house of the Lord “will stand as a beacon of light and hope and a witness of the reality and divinity of Thy Beloved Son and of the eternal nature of the soul and the divine potential of Thy children.”
https://youtu.be/-rlXi9ZBu4g

Timeline of the Modesto California Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Modesto, California, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 16 other temples.

October
07
2023
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Modesto California Temple on Oct. 7, 2023. Elder Gary B. Sabin, first counselor in the North America West Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.

The Modesto California Temple was announced on April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Approximately a year and a half later, ground was broken for the temple on Oct. 7, 2023, with Elder Gary B. Sabin presiding.

Architecture and Design of the ​​Modesto California Temple

Construction plans for the Modesto temple call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show several arched windows lining the outside of the temple, with a large arch in front of the entry doors.

Above the edifice will be a tall, thin tower with four long, arched windows around the exterior and a small dome at the top. The temple will be built on a 17.63-acre site, with a large courtyard in front of the entrance and grass fields and flower gardens decorating the grounds. An existing meetinghouse currently stands adjacent to the temple site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Modesto California Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A large group of people wearing Sunday best and sitting outside in chairs on a dirt field.
Elder Gary B. Sabin shaking hands with people wearing Sunday best and sitting in chairs outside.
Two smiling police officers in a large group of people sitting in chairs outside.
Elder Gary B. Sabin wearing a black suit coat and red tie and speaking at a pulpit outside.
A choir of Primary children wearing Sunday best and singing, with a piano accompanist next to them.
Modesto city Mayor Sue Zwahlen wearing a blue blazer and speaking at a pulpit outside.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up.
A dad kneeling next to his child daughter, with the daughter holding a shovelful of dirt.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Groundbreaking

7 October 2023

GROUNDBREAKING PRESIDED BY

Elder Gary B. Sabin

Location

4300 Dale Road
Modesto, California 95356
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in the state of California.

Fact #2

The Modesto California Temple was the 100th temple announced by President Nelson.

Fact #3

Once it’s dedicated, California will be the state with the second-highest number of temples in the U.S., Utah being the first.

Fact #4

The Modesto California Temple held its groundbreaking ceremony the day before the Feather River California Temple was dedicated.

