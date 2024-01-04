Monrovia Liberia Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Monrovia, Liberia, on Oct. 3, 2021, during the October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.
3 October 2021
Monrovia
Liberia
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Liberia.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Liberia had approximately 15,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 50 congregations.
The closest temple to Monrovia at the time of its announcement was the Accra Ghana Temple, a distance of approximately 730 miles away.
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Liberia.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Liberia had approximately 15,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 50 congregations.
The closest temple to Monrovia at the time of its announcement was the Accra Ghana Temple, a distance of approximately 730 miles away.