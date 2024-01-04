Menu
3 October 2021

Announcement of the Monrovia Liberia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Monrovia Liberia Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2021 general conference.

“I am the happiest person right now,” said Samuel Sayon, a member from Brewerville, Liberia, in response to the announcement. “I am so, so excited.”

Missionary work officially began in Liberia in 1987. The country’s first stake was organized in June 2000 in Monrovia. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church in Liberia experienced rapid growth between 2020 and 2022, increasing membership by about 5,000.

Timeline of the Monrovia Liberia Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Monrovia, Liberia, on Oct. 3, 2021, during the October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.

The Monrovia Liberia Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Monrovia Liberia Temple

The Monrovia Liberia Temple will be built in or near Monrovia, Liberia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

3 October 2021

Location

Monrovia

Liberia

Appointments

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Liberia.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Liberia had approximately 15,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 50 congregations.

The closest temple to Monrovia at the time of its announcement was the Accra Ghana Temple, a distance of approximately 730 miles away.

