Montevideo Uruguay Temple

Fact #3

Samuel Piriz, a counselor in the bishopric of the Pueblo Nuevo Ward, Durazno Uruguay Stake, was unemployed during the year before the temple dedication, but he prayed that he would somehow be able to take his family to the ceremony. He found a job a month before the dedication and was able to pay for not only his family’s bus fare to the temple, but also that of two other families from his ward.