2 November 1998
18 March 2001
The Montevideo Uruguay Temple.
A temple for Montevideo, Uruguay, was announced on Nov. 2, 1998, by the First Presidency of the Church to local leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple on April 27, 1999, with about 900 attendees. Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who was a former missionary in Uruguay, presided over the ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Feb. 28 through March 10, 2001. Nearly 25,000 people attended the open house.
The Montevideo Uruguay Temple was dedicated on March 18, 2001, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. More than 7,655 members attended the four dedicatory sessions.
Bolonia 1722
Carrasco
11500 Montevideo
Departamento de Montevideo
Uruguay
(598) 2604-7300
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Uruguay.
After Uruguayan President Jorge Batlle toured the temple during its open house period, he spoke of his experience learning about the gospel on his tour, saying, “These values should constitute a guide for our families and each one of us.”
Samuel Piriz, a counselor in the bishopric of the Pueblo Nuevo Ward, Durazno Uruguay Stake, was unemployed during the year before the temple dedication, but he prayed that he would somehow be able to take his family to the ceremony. He found a job a month before the dedication and was able to pay for not only his family’s bus fare to the temple, but also that of two other families from his ward.
