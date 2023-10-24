In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Natal, Brazil, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — including another Brazil house of the Lord in Teresina — and will be the 20th such edifice for this South American nation.
2 April 2023
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 50
Nova Parnamirim
Parnamirim, Rio Grande do Norte
Brazil
This will be the 20th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 2,200 congregations.
The closest temple to Natal is currently the Recife Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles to the south.
Located on Brazil’s northeastern coastal tip, Natal — known for its extensive coastal sand dunes — is the capital and largest city in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.
Three temples will be situated along the eastern point of Brazil, with the farthest distance apart under 260 miles. These will include sacred edifices in Natal and Maceió, planned; and Recife, operating.
This port city along the eastern coast of South America will be one of more than 10 Brazilian port cities that will have a temple operating or in planning stages. At the time of the Natal Brazil Temple's announcement, these also included Belém, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Maceió, Santos and Vitória.
This will be the 20th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 2,200 congregations.
The closest temple to Natal is currently the Recife Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles to the south.
Located on Brazil’s northeastern coastal tip, Natal — known for its extensive coastal sand dunes — is the capital and largest city in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.
Three temples will be situated along the eastern point of Brazil, with the farthest distance apart under 260 miles. These will include sacred edifices in Natal and Maceió, planned; and Recife, operating.
This port city along the eastern coast of South America will be one of more than 10 Brazilian port cities that will have a temple operating or in planning stages. At the time of the Natal Brazil Temple's announcement, these also included Belém, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Maceió, Santos and Vitória.