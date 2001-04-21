In the News
21 April 2001
The Newport Beach California Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Newport Beach California Temple was announced April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency, which included Church President Gordon B. Hinckley; President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor; and President James E. Faust, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 15, 2003. Elder Duane B. Gerrard, first counselor in the North America West Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from July 23 to Aug. 20, 2005. A total of 175,165 people attended the open house, with 10,076 of the total arriving on the final Saturday.
Roughly 4,000 youth participated in a cultural celebration on Aug. 27, 2005. The celebration was themed “A Sacred Place.” Over 100,000 hours were spent in preparing for the event.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions Aug. 28, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 19,270 Latter-day Saints attended the dedication.
2300 Bonita Canyon Drive
Newport Beach, California 92660-9118
United States
(1) 949-644-1820
This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in California. Others built prior were the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, Fresno and Redlands temples.
It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Sacramento California and Redlands California temples.
The Newport Beach California Temple held its groundbreaking ceremony the month before the Redlands California Temple was dedicated.
At the time of its dedication, the Newport Beach temple served Latter-day Saints in the Orange County, California, area. This included representing Korean, Samoan, Tongan, Vietnamese, Mexican and other Latino populations of the Orange County area.
Within a 5-mile radius of the temple can be found Balboa Island, John Wayne Airport and the Orange County Museum of Art.
The temple is roughly a 10-minute drive from the California coast.
