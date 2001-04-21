Menu
Newport Beach California Temple

Announced

21 April 2001

Dedicated

28 August 2005

122nd temple dedicated
The Newport Beach California Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Newport Beach California Temple

The Newport Beach California Temple was built on what used to be fields of orange groves before the economy grew and brought in thousands of new residents. Though the orange groves are gone, members believe that “there will be a new blossoming of the gospel” in the Orange County area.

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Aug. 28, 2005. In his dedicatory prayer, the Prophet said, “May the presence of this beautiful structure lead to interest and desire on the part of those who are not members of [the] Church, that they may be led to inquire and learn the truths of the everlasting gospel.”

A Newport Beach local, who had been among protesters against the temple construction, said after its completion: “Seeing the beauty of the temple and what it adds to the neighborhood, I’m sorry I ever opposed it.”

Another local expressed a similar excitement for the new structure: “It is totally awesome, and the hosts treated us like visiting royalty. We saw nothing short of a first-class effort, and we’re proud to have the temple as our new neighbor.”

“This temple will become the compass point around which all the activity in Orange County will occur,” said then-President Weatherford Clayton of the Newport Beach California Stake. “Since [President Hinckley] first announced there would be a temple here, there has been such a purpose and destiny in the hearts of the Saints.”

“Words cannot describe how happy we really are,” said Sister Mele Kilifi, a Latter-day Saint who had moved from Tonga to Orange County in 1978.

A member of the temple’s first temple presidency said that the Newport temple “is distinguished. It is grand. It is beautiful. But it has a character that is very much a character of this area.”

In attendance with President Hinckley were President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency; and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “And now, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, and in the authority of the priesthood Thou hast bestowed upon us, we dedicate unto Thee and to Him this, the Newport Beach California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wilt Thou accept it, dear Father, and let Thy divine presence be felt here. May Thy Holy Spirit abide in these premises at all times. Sanctify and hallow it as the house of the Lord.”

Timeline of the Newport Beach California Temple

April
21
2001
The Newport Beach California Temple was announced April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency, which included Church President Gordon B. Hinckley; President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor; and President James E. Faust, second counselor.

August
15
2003
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 15, 2003. Elder Duane B. Gerrard, first counselor in the North America West Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.

July
23
2005
An open house was held from July 23 to Aug. 20, 2005. A total of 175,165 people attended the open house, with 10,076 of the total arriving on the final Saturday.

August
27
2005
Roughly 4,000 youth participated in a cultural celebration on Aug. 27, 2005. The celebration was themed “A Sacred Place.” Over 100,000 hours were spent in preparing for the event.

August
28
2005
The temple was dedicated in four sessions Aug. 28, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 19,270 Latter-day Saints attended the dedication.

A temple for Newport Beach, California, was announced April 21, 2001. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 15, 2003, and two years later an open house welcomed the public to tour the temple from July 23 to Aug. 20, 2005.

Orange County youth performed in a cultural celebration on Aug. 27, 2005, prior to the dedication. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication ceremony of the house of the Lord on Aug. 28, 2005.

Architecture and Design of the Newport Beach California Temple

The Newport Beach California Temple stands on 8.8 acres, with a Salisbury pink granite exterior finish. The structure is a total of 17,800 square feet. The grounds display water features, walkways, and various columnar, palm and other native trees.

Inside the temple, the walls are adorned with various pictures and paintings of Jesus Christ, as well as murals of the California coast in the instruction rooms. A baptistry, two ordinance rooms and three sealing rooms fill the house of the Lord.

Quick Facts

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

 Larry D Boberg & Ava Jeanne Anderson Boberg

Location

2300 Bonita Canyon Drive

Newport Beach, California 92660-9118

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 949-644-1820

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in California. Others built prior were the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, Fresno and Redlands temples.

Fact #2

It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Sacramento California and Redlands California temples.

Fact #3

The Newport Beach California Temple held its groundbreaking ceremony the month before the Redlands California Temple was dedicated.

Fact #4

At the time of its dedication, the Newport Beach temple served Latter-day Saints in the Orange County, California, area. This included representing Korean, Samoan, Tongan, Vietnamese, Mexican and other Latino populations of the Orange County area.

Fact #5

Within a 5-mile radius of the temple can be found Balboa Island, John Wayne Airport and the Orange County Museum of Art.

Fact #6

The temple is roughly a 10-minute drive from the California coast.

