Nuku‘alofa Tonga Temple

Fact #6

As Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arrived in Tonga for the rededication , he was welcomed to the temple grounds by a group of youth who had hung a banner over the road that read “Welcome Home, Eld. and Sis. Russell M. Nelson.” Elder Nelson told Church News about his feelings when he first saw the sign, saying, “How could they capture our feelings and their feelings with such few words? ‘Welcome home.’ They know how we feel, and we know how they feel.”