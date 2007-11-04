In the News
A temple for Nuku‘alofa, Tonga, was announced at a news conference by Church President Spencer W. Kimball and his counselors — President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor — on April 2, 1980. It was announced with temples in six other locations: Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; Papeete, Tahiti; Apia, Western Samoa; Sydney, Australia; and Atlanta, Georgia.
Ground was broken for the temple on Feb. 18, 1981. Nearly 7,000 attendees listened to President Kimball and Tongan King Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV speak at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from July 18 through July 30, 1983. The king of Tonga, Tāufaʻāhau Tupuo IV; and his wife, Queen Halaevalu Mataʻaho ʻAhomeʻe, toured the temple during a special tour on July 9, 1983.
Church members from all over the Tongan islands spent two weeks celebrating the temple before its dedication. Their celebrations included traditional feasts and musical and dance performances.
The Nuku‘alofa Tonga Temple was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Aug. 9, 1983. other general authorities dedicated the temple in six additional sessions held Aug. 10-11, 1983.
The temple closed in June 2006 to renovate the building’s architectural features and update the baptistry.
The public was invited to tour the remodeled house of the Lord from Sept. 29 through Oct. 20, 2007. More than 40,000 visitors attended the open house.
More than 2,400 youth from the temple district performed musical numbers in a cultural celebration, titled “A Treasure That Lasts,” in honor of the temple on Nov. 3, 2007. Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the celebration along with Tonga’s king, George Tupou V.
The Nuku‘alofa Tonga Temple was rededicated by Elder Nelson on Nov. 4, 2007.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Tonga.
During a tour of the temple, Halaevalu Mataʻaho ʻAhomeʻe, queen of Tonga, told her tour guide, “I want you to know that I have a feeling of peace here.”
In addition to the Nuku‘alofa temple, Church President Spencer W. Kimball presided over the groundbreaking ceremonies for the temples in Papeete, Tahiti; and Apia, Western Samoa, all within a week. All three temples had also been announced on the same day.
The Nuku‘alofa temple was dedicated just four days after the Apia Samoa Temple was first dedicated. The temples, which had been announced on the same day, were both dedicated in seven sessions over three days.
George Tupou V, Tonga’s king, addressed a gathering of 200 dignitaries before the open house, where he said, “We are gathered here today to celebrate the completion of this magnificent temple which is a tribute to the glory of God.”
As Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arrived in Tonga for the rededication, he was welcomed to the temple grounds by a group of youth who had hung a banner over the road that read “Welcome Home, Eld. and Sis. Russell M. Nelson.” Elder Nelson told Church News about his feelings when he first saw the sign, saying, “How could they capture our feelings and their feelings with such few words? ‘Welcome home.’ They know how we feel, and we know how they feel.”
President Eric B. Shumway, temple president when the temple was rededicated, served as a missionary and mission president in Tonga. He told Church News at the rededication that there is gratitude among Tongan Latter-day Saints that they live in a “nation that was given to God.”
