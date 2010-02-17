Ogden Utah Temple

Cultural celebration

Inside the Dee Events Center at Weber State University, 16,000 Latter-day Saint youth attended a cultural celebration . This was held Sept. 20, 2014, the day before the Ogden temple’s rededication. Because so many youth in the temple district wanted to participate in the celebration, two casts performed — the first at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Church President Thomas S. Monson and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in attendance, as well as President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, during the second performance.