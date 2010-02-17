In the News
On Aug. 14, 1967, the First Presidency held a meeting in Ogden, Utah, to tell 25 stake presidencies that a temple would be built in the city. The meeting was conducted by President Hugh B. Brown and President N. Eldon Tanner, counselors in the First Presidency. A similar meeting was held earlier in the day in Provo, Utah, to announce a temple for that city.
The Ogden temple’s site dedication and groundbreaking ceremony were held on Sept. 8, 1969. President N. Eldon Tanner, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the gathering. President Alvin R. Dyer — a counselor in the First Presidency, a calling apart from first and second counselor — offered the invocation. President Joseph Fielding Smith, also with the calling of counselor, offered the dedicatory prayer on the site. President Hugh B. Brown, first counselor in the First Presidency, broke ground.
An open house was held from Dec. 16 to Dec. 30, 1971. More than 150,000 visitors toured the temple during this event. One young man slipped an engagement ring onto his girlfriend’s finger while they toured the celestial room.
The Ogden Utah Temple was dedicated during six sessions from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 1972, by Church President Joseph Fielding Smith. He presided at all six sessions and offered the dedicatory prayer in the first, then his prayer was read in later sessions.
The temple was closed for renovations on April 2, 2011, with the renovations being announced a year before, on Feb. 17, 2010. The remodeling consisted of an entire redesign of the building, with the new design similar in structure to the Draper Utah Temple. The temple’s entrance was also moved from the west side to its east side.
The Church conducted a public open house for the Ogden temple from Aug. 1 to Sept. 6, 2014. VIP tours were also held from July 29 to July 31, 2014. A total of around 500,000 to 600,000 visitors attended the temple’s open house.
Inside the Dee Events Center at Weber State University, 16,000 Latter-day Saint youth attended a cultural celebration. This was held Sept. 20, 2014, the day before the Ogden temple’s rededication. Because so many youth in the temple district wanted to participate in the celebration, two casts performed — the first at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Church President Thomas S. Monson and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in attendance, as well as President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, during the second performance.
The Ogden Utah Temple was rededicated during three sessions on Sept. 21, 2014, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered the dedicatory prayer in the last two sessions.
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple built in Utah. It was also the second temple built along the Wasatch Front.
A temple for Ogden and one for Provo were both announced on Aug. 14, 1967, marking the first time in Church history that two temples were announced on the same day. The temples were also dedicated 22 days apart, marking the first time two temples were dedicated within less than a month.
The Provo Utah Temple was designed to be the sister temple of the one in Ogden. These two temples were the only ones dedicated by President Joseph Fielding Smith.
The Ogden temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as Church President David O. McKay’s 96th birthday. It was also dedicated exactly two years after President McKay’s death.
Since Utah became a state in 1896, this was the first Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Utah. Before the state was founded, four temples were built in Utah Territory.
It was the first temple within Utah state lines to be dedicated after the Salt Lake Temple, a difference of almost 79 years.
A cornerstone ceremony was not held for the Ogden temple’s 2014 rededication; the cornerstone from the 1972 dedication was still in place, and its contents were unopened, so there was no need to replace it.
