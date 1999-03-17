In the News
The Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
In a letter to local priesthood leaders, the First Presidency announced on March 17, 1999, six new temples around the globe — on the U.S. mainland in Kentucky, Oregon and Oklahoma; and worldwide in Australia, Denmark and Costa Rica.
The site dedication and traditional groundbreaking ceremony were held July 3, 1999, presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.
Some 40,000 attended the open house held from July 8 to July 22, 2000.
President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the new house of the Lord in Oklahoma on July 30, 2000. A combined 8,884 attended the four sessions.
Seventeen years after its dedication, the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple was closed Oct. 15, 2017, for extensive renovations.
A public open house was held from April 24 to May 1, 2019. More than 21,000 people toured the newly renovated temple, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin.
The rededication of the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple was held May 19, 2019. President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, offered the rededication prayer in one session. Attendance was by invitation only.
12030 N. Mustang Road
Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 405-373-2309
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Oklahoma.
It was one of six temples announced at once, and of the six, the Oklahoma City temple was dedicated second to last. The last of these, the Copenhagen Denmark Temple, was later dedicated in 2004.
The time from the announcement to the dedication of the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple took just over a year and four months.
The Oklahoma City temple was dedicated during the same month as the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple, which was dedicated July 16, 2000. Both structures were also rededicated in 2019.
Once it was dedicated, the temple served 44,000 members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri.
Heinrich Eyring, the great-grandfather of President Henry B. Eyring — second counselor in the First Presidency at the time he rededicated the Oklahoma City temple — served in the Indian Territory Mission, which encompassed modern-day Oklahoma.
The temple was rededicated just 14 days before the Fortaleza Brazil Temple was dedicated.
