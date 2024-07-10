In the News
The First Presidency — then consisting of Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson — announced a temple for Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 17, 1990. In this announcement, the First Presidency said, “We have selected Orlando because it is a central location with good highways from all parts of the state.”
The groundbreaking ceremony for this house of the Lord was held on June 20, 1992, with Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.
An open house was held for the temple from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30, 1994. A total of 93,261 visitors toured the temple during this time. VIP tours were also held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.
The Orlando Florida Temple was dedicated during 12 sessions from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 1994, by Church President Howard W. Hunter. He presided over seven sessions, then President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson — first and second counselors in the First Presidency — read the dedicatory prayer in the other five sessions.
The Church announced in February 2024 that the Orlando temple will close in July 2024 for extensive renovations. A completion date has not yet been announced.
This was the first temple built in Florida and the second built in the Southeastern United States.
In President Howard W. Hunter’s nine-month time as Church President, he dedicated two temples: the Orlando Florida Temple and the Bountiful Utah Temple.
It was the first temple dedicated by a Church President since President Ezra Taft Benson dedicated the Frankfurt Germany Temple in 1987. This was a difference of over seven years.
During a session of the Orlando temple’s dedication, President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, said that he had participated in either a dedication or rededication ceremony for 41 of the Church’s 46 temples in operation.
