Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Orlando Florida Temple

Announced

17 February 1990

Dedicated

9 October 1994

46th temple dedicated
The exterior of the Orlando Florida Temple, a white building with arched windows around it and a tower with a square base on top.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Orlando Florida Temple

The Orlando Florida Temple provides a sacred space "where our thoughts can turn to things of the Spirit and we truly feel ourselves in the presence of God our Eternal Father." But originally, the restored gospel of Jesus Christ was not well received when missionaries first came to Florida.

Law officers in Tallahassee, for instance, prevented missionaries from getting off the train from 1869 to 1929. Two elders were arrested in 1895, and a Church congregational leader was murdered in 1898. But despite these setbacks, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints eventually rolled forth into the hearts of residents, and by 1904, the state had 1,230 Church members.

Florida's first house of the Lord was dedicated from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 1994, by Church President Howard W. Hunter. A total of 20,670 people attended the 12 dedicatory sessions. A different choir performed at each session, and a choir of 200 youth sang outside the temple at the cornerstone ceremony.

In his remarks to the congregation, President Hunter talked about how his dad didn’t join the Church until his later adult years. Then, when President Hunter went to an endowment session in the Mesa Arizona Temple on his 46th birthday, his parents surprised him by entering the chapel dressed in white. His dad had been preparing to receive his endowment, and President Hunter got to witness his parents’ sealing.

The prophet’s counselors — President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson — presided and read the prayer in five sessions. President Hinckley said in a session, “It’s expensive to build temples because of quality of workmanship that goes into them, but behind all of that is a greater price which has been paid for the establishment of the work in this area.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that thy watchcare will be over this thy sacred house. Preserve it by thy strong arm from storm and tempest, and above all from the defiling hand of man. To all who look upon it, including those who reside in this area, may it ever present a picture of peace and beauty, a structure partaking of thy divine nature.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Orlando Florida Temple here.

Timeline of the Orlando Florida Temple

February
17
1990
Announced

The First Presidency — then consisting of Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson — announced a temple for Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 17, 1990. In this announcement, the First Presidency said, “We have selected Orlando because it is a central location with good highways from all parts of the state.”

June
20
1992
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for this house of the Lord was held on June 20, 1992, with Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.

September
10
1994
Open house

An open house was held for the temple from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30, 1994. A total of 93,261 visitors toured the temple during this time. VIP tours were also held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

October
09
1994
Dedication

The Orlando Florida Temple was dedicated during 12 sessions from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 1994, by Church President Howard W. Hunter. He presided over seven sessions, then President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson — first and second counselors in the First Presidency — read the dedicatory prayer in the other five sessions.

July
2024
Closed for renovations

The Church announced in February 2024 that the Orlando temple will close in July 2024 for extensive renovations. A completion date has not yet been announced.

A temple was announced for Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 17, 1990. Ground was broken on June 20, 1992, with Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding over the event.

After an open house during Sept. 10-30, 1994, the Orlando Florida Temple was dedicated by Church President Howard W. Hunter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 1994.

In July 2024, the temple will close for extensive renovations.

Architecture and Design of the Orlando Florida Temple

The Orlando temple has an area of around 69,000 square feet. The white exterior is made of precast concrete with marble chips. Around the edifice are tall, arched windows, with a fountain in front of the entrance and a tower on a square base above the building.

Inside the temple are a baptistry, a celestial room, four ordinance rooms and five sealing rooms. Palm trees and shrubs adorn the 13-acre site.

Quick Facts

Announced

17 February 1990

Dedicated

9 October 1994

Dedicated by

President Howard W. Hunter

Current President and Matron

Brent Holladay and Dana Holladay

Location

9000 Windy Ridge Road
Windermere, Florida 34786
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first temple built in Florida and the second built in the Southeastern United States.

Fact #2

When the Orlando temple was dedicated, the temple district covered 23 stakes in Florida, seven stakes in the Caribbean and one stake in Georgia.

Fact #3

In President Howard W. Hunter’s nine-month time as Church President, he dedicated two temples: the Orlando Florida Temple and the Bountiful Utah Temple.

Fact #4

It was the first temple dedicated by a Church President since President Ezra Taft Benson dedicated the Frankfurt Germany Temple in 1987. This was a difference of over seven years.

Fact #5

During a session of the Orlando temple’s dedication, President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, said that he had participated in either a dedication or rededication ceremony for 41 of the Church’s 46 temples in operation.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first temple built in Florida and the second built in the Southeastern United States.

Fact #2

When the Orlando temple was dedicated, the temple district covered 23 stakes in Florida, seven stakes in the Caribbean and one stake in Georgia.

Fact #3

In President Howard W. Hunter’s nine-month time as Church President, he dedicated two temples: the Orlando Florida Temple and the Bountiful Utah Temple.

Fact #4

It was the first temple dedicated by a Church President since President Ezra Taft Benson dedicated the Frankfurt Germany Temple in 1987. This was a difference of over seven years.

Fact #5

During a session of the Orlando temple’s dedication, President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, said that he had participated in either a dedication or rededication ceremony for 41 of the Church’s 46 temples in operation.