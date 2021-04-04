In the News
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Oslo, Norway, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the first for Norway.
4 April 2021
Smedsvingen and Ravnsborgveien Road 1395
Hvalstad
Norway
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Norway.
The Oslo Norway Temple will be the fourth house of the Lord in Scandinavia — with dedicated temples in Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Stockholm, Sweden.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Norway had approximately 5,000 Latter-day Saints.
The closest temple to Oslo, Norway, is currently the Stockholm Sweden Temple, a distance of approximately 265 miles away.
The Oslo Norway Temple, when constructed, will become one of three northernmost sacred edifices on the European continent — joining the Stockholm Sweden and Helsinki Finland temples.
A house of the Lord for Norway was among 20 temples announced worldwide during the April 2021 general conference — the first time in Church history that such a large number of temples was announced in a single day.
