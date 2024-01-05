Pachuca Mexico Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Pachuca, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
Pachuca
Mexico
This will be the 21st Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 Latter-day Saints among 1,900 congregations.
The closest temple to Pachuca at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 45 miles away.
The Pachuca temple was announced the same day as three other temples for the Mexico City metropolitan area. The others include the Cuernavaca, Tula and Toluca temples.
When this temple was announced, the Mexico City area had three other operating or announced temples, including the Mexico City Mexico Temple, the Puebla Mexico Temple and the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple.
