Pachuca Mexico Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Pachuca Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Pachuca Mexico Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

The Church first sent missionaries to Mexico in 1875, the year after Daniel W. Jones, Henry Brizzee and Meliton Gonzalez Trejo started translating the Book of Mormon into Spanish. The first stake in Pachuca was organized in 1984. A mission opened there in 2013. When the Cuernavaca temple was announced, there were three stakes in Pachuca.
Timeline of the Pachuca Mexico Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Pachuca, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Pachuca Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Pachuca Mexico Temple

The Pachuca Mexico Temple will be built in or near Pachuca, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Pachuca

Mexico

Appointments

Additional Facts

This will be the 21st Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 Latter-day Saints among 1,900 congregations.

The closest temple to Pachuca at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 45 miles away.

The Pachuca temple was announced the same day as three other temples for the Mexico City metropolitan area. The others include the Cuernavaca, Tula and Toluca temples.

When this temple was announced, the Mexico City area had three other operating or announced temples, including the Mexico City Mexico Temple, the Puebla Mexico Temple and the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple.

