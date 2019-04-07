In the News
7 April 2019
30 October 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Pago Pago, American Samoa, on April 7, 2019, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with seven other temples.
The Pago Pago American Samoa Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 30, 2021, with Elder K. Brett Nattress, first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, presiding. The groundbreaking ceremony was initially supposed to take place three weeks earlier, on Oct. 9, but was rescheduled in September 2021.
Ottoville Road
Tafuna, Western District 96799
American Samoa
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in American Samoa.
A Pago Pago temple was initially announced in 1977, but it wasn’t constructed because its location was later changed to Apia, Samoa, by President Spencer W. Kimball.
This temple will be located less than one mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the ocean.
