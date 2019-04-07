Menu
Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

Announced

7 April 2019

Groundbreaking

30 October 2021

Pago Pago American Samoa Temple under construction
Pago Pago American Samoa Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

The groundbreaking of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple was presided over by Elder K. Brett Nattress, first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, on Oct. 30, 2021. The Pago Pago temple was initially announced in 1977, but it wasn’t constructed because its location was later changed to Apia, Samoa, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

After the Apia Samoa Temple was dedicated in 1983, another temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson for Pago Pago during April 2019 general conference. The groundbreaking ceremony for this house of the Lord was initially announced on July 27, 2021, and was supposed to take place on Oct. 9, 2021. However, the ceremony was rescheduled in September, and finally, the groundbreaking for the long-awaited Pago Pago temple took place on Oct. 30, 2021.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Nattress said, “The Savior is at the very center of everything we do. He is at the center of all that is done within the walls of the temple. As we symbolically turn the soil, let us turn our hearts to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let us establish a firm foundation in our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Timeline of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

April
07
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Pago Pago, American Samoa, on April 7, 2019, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with seven other temples.

October
21
2021
Groundbreaking

The Pago Pago American Samoa Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 30, 2021, with Elder K. Brett Nattress, first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, presiding. The groundbreaking ceremony was initially supposed to take place three weeks earlier, on Oct. 9, but was rescheduled in September 2021.

The Pago Pago American Samoa Temple was announced April 7, 2019, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were originally supposed to take place on Oct. 9 but were delayed and instead held on Oct. 30, 2021, presided over by Elder K. Brett Nattress, first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

The Pago Pago American Samoa Temple is planned to be a single-story, 17,000-square-foot building. Exterior renderings show the temple will have a blue, slatted roof with three arched entryways in front of the main door. Atop the temple is a three-tiered tower that ends in a golden spire.

The temple grounds will be grassy and filled with palm trees, flowers and small bushes.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in American Samoa.

Fact #2

A Pago Pago temple was initially announced in 1977, but it wasn’t constructed because its location was later changed to Apia, Samoa, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

Fact #3

This temple will be located less than one mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the ocean.

