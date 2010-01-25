In the News
The Payson Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Payson, Utah, was announced by President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Jan. 25, 2010. In a news release with the announcement, President Monson said, “Temples answer those soul-searching questions of the purpose of life, of why we are here and where we are going.”
Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the Payson Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 8, 2011. Around 5,000 Church members attended the groundbreaking ceremony, which included talks from Church general authorities, a choir performance and a dedicatory prayer on the site.
The temple was open to the public for tours during an open house from April 24 through May 23, 2015. More than 400,000 visitors toured this house of the Lord and viewed other informational displays outside the temple, including a time-lapse of its construction and informational panels about temple and family history work.
Nearly 13,000 youth participated in a cultural celebration — which included singing, dancing and trampoline acrobatics — to commemorate the temple on June 6, 2015, the night before the temple dedication. President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, was among the approximately 60,000 people in attendance.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the Payson Utah Temple dedication on June 7, 2015. The three dedicatory sessions were broadcast to Church members in the temple district; President Eyring offered the dedicatory prayer at the first two sessions, while Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered the prayer in the final session.
1494 S. 930 W.
Payson, Utah 84651
United States
This was the 15th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the third temple in Utah County.
It features artwork replicated from the Ogden Utah and Calgary Alberta temples.
Carol F. McConkie, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2013 to 2018 and relative by affinity of James C. Pace — one of the early Saints who settled Payson and after whom the city is named — spoke at the dedication ceremony of the Payson Utah Temple. McConkie is married to Oscar W. McConkie III, the great-great-grandson of James C. Pace.
Two of the hymns sung at the dedication ceremony for this temple were written or composed by early Saints who had lived in Payson — “High on the Mountain Top” by Joel Hills Johnson, and “Sweet Is the Work” by John J. McClellan.
