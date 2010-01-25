Fact #3

Carol F. McConkie , first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2013 to 2018 and relative by affinity of James C. Pace — one of the early Saints who settled Payson and after whom the city is named — spoke at the dedication ceremony of the Payson Utah Temple. McConkie is married to Oscar W. McConkie III, the great-great-grandson of James C. Pace.