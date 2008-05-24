In the News
24 May 2008
The Phoenix Arizona Temple.
On May 24, 2008, President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Phoenix, Arizona, via a press release. President Monson said in the release: “Those who come to this holy house will feel of God’s love for His children and come to a greater understanding of their own divine origin and potential as His sons and daughters.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Phoenix Arizona Temple was held June 4, 2011. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy.
An open house for the temple was held from Oct. 10 to Nov. 1, 2014.
On Nov. 15, 2014, a cultural celebration was held for the dedication of the Phoenix Arizona Temple. Held at the Sunrise Mountain High School football field in Phoenix, roughly 4,200 youth participated in the performance. The theme was “Be a Light.”
The Phoenix temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Thomas S. Monson on Nov. 16, 2014. Other Church leaders in attendance included President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.
The announcement for the Phoenix temple came less than a month after the Gilbert Arizona Temple and The Gila Valley Arizona Temple were announced.
The house of the Lord stands at the north edge of the 1,000-acre Thunderbird Conservation Park.
It was dedicated the same year as the Gilbert Arizona Temple, which was dedicated March 2, 2014.
