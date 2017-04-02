In the News
2 April 2017
7 November 2021
The Pocatello Idaho Temple.
A temple for Pocatello, Idaho, was announced on April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of the Church. This happened during April 2017 general conference, and the house of the Lord was announced alongside four other temples.
Ground was broken on March 16, 2019, by Elder Wilford W. Andersen, president of the Idaho Area. He was accompanied by his counselors, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen and Elder Brian K. Taylor.
An open house was held from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23, 2021, where 250,000 visitors attended.
During three sessions, the Pocatello Idaho Temple was dedicated on Nov. 7, 2021, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Ballard.
3100 Butte St.
Pocatello, Idaho 83201
United States
(1) 208-646-7730
This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho.
This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.
The Pocatello Idaho Temple open house was the first time in 590 days that the public was invited to see the inside of a temple. Three temples — the Rio de Janeiro Brazil, Winnipeg Manitoba and Washington D.C. temples — had all been scheduled for dedications in 2020 but were postponed due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
In preparation for the Pocatello temple’s open house, youth helped plant 25,000 flowers around the temple grounds.
The evening before the Pocatello temple dedication, a youth devotional was held where President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke to youth in the Pocatello area.
