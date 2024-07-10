In the News
The Portland Oregon Temple was announced on April 7, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, in April 1984 general conference. This announcement was made under the direction of President Spencer W. Kimball, President of the Church at the time.
On Sept. 20, 1986, President Gordon B. Hinckley — then first counselor in the First Presidency, with President Ezra Taft Benson as Church President — presided at the temple groundbreaking.
The temple was open for public tours from June 15 to July 8, 1989, with 314,232 visitors.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Portland Oregon Temple on Aug. 19, 1989. Over three days, 11 dedicatory sessions, with 40,942 members attending.
A visitors’ center, built adjacent to the Portland temple, opened to the public on Feb. 25, 2012, to teach visitors more about the house of the Lord and the Church of Jesus Christ.
13600 Kruse Oaks Blvd.
Lake Oswego, Oregon 97035-8602
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 503-639-7066
View photos and information
(1) 503-431-3240
13600 SW Kruse Oaks Blvd.
Lake Oswego, Oregon 97035
United States
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Oregon.
The grounds for the temple were originally purchased for a Church junior college, but plans changed and the property was used for the temple instead.
Approximately 900,000 introductory inserts were distributed before the temple open house to raise awareness.
The third day of dedicatory sessions, Aug. 21, 1989, was President Thomas S. Monson’s 62nd birthday.
