19 October 1992
7 June 1998
The Preston England Temple.
Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
The Preston England Temple was announced during the rededication of the London England Temple on Oct. 19, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency.
Ground was broken for the temple June 12, 1994. President Hinckley presided over the ceremony. Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Hinckley. Over 10,500 Latter-day Saints attended the groundbreaking.
An open house was held from May 16 to May 30, 1998. Before the start of the tours, the Church had set up a hotline for people to call and reserve tickets. Prior to May 19, 102,000 people had called to book a tour. The first two days of the open house, the temple was visited by nearly 10,000 visitors.
The temple was dedicated in 15 sessions from June 7 to June 10, 1998, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 18,202 Latter-day Saints attended the dedication.
Temple Way
Hartwood Green
Chorley, Lancashire
England PR6 7EQ
United Kingdom
(44) 1257-226-100
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in England and the second in the United Kingdom.
At the time of its dedication, the Preston temple served Latter-day Saints in Northern England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.
The temple actually resides in the village of Chorley, located just a few miles south of Preston. Preston is where missionary work for the Church began in 1837 and is considered “the cradle of the Church in the British Isles.”
President Gordon B. Hinckley celebrated his 88th birthday just two weeks after he dedicated the Preston temple. President Hinckley had also served in England as a young missionary.
During the open house of the Preston temple, the justice of the peace of northwest England toured the temple. He was reported to have said that he had never seen anything like the celestial room of the Preston Temple. Although the justice had been to Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral, something about the Preston England Temple was special, and he planned to attend another tour with his wife.
