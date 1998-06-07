Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Preston England Temple

Announced

19 October 1992

Dedicated

7 June 1998

52nd temple dedicated
The Preston England Temple, a rectangular building with a spire above one side.

The Preston England Temple.

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Dedication of the Preston England Temple

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Preston England Temple on June 7, 1998. “I feel as if I’ve come home,” the Prophet said. “This is an emotional day. ... It has been a treasured experience for me to come back to this area of Lancashire where I served as a missionary 65 years ago.”

President Hinckley expressed his gratitude for the courage, conviction and testimony of the members in Preston. “A bit of my heart is here,” he said. “I’ll never get over it. There’s a bit of England in me.”

He said that the Church in the British Isles when he was a missionary is a different picture than what he observed at the day of the dedication. “The Church has reached a maturity here that is satisfying,” he said.

The Prophet said that the new house of the Lord was “very impressive” and that it had an “English feel to it that is reminiscent to the old churches built in this land many years ago.”

One member, Bryan Loynes, at the dedication mentioned how, despite the constantly changing weather, everyone had smiles on their faces.

“A lot of the people have come on long bus rides, some in excess of nine hours,” said Loynes. “They’ve had a brief rest and then have been directed to the lines. Everyone has been very pleasant.”

Patsy Dorsey of the Leeds Stake mentioned her joy for the temple. “This has been a very emotional experience for me,” she said. “I’ve been a member of the Church 20 years in October. Being here today is the icing on the cake.”

Dorsey continued, “I was amazed at how strong the Spirit was. Each time President Hinckley was in tears, I was in tears. I felt very privileged to be in the temple for this special occasion. I’m grateful for what’s been done here.”

Attending the dedication with President Hinckley were President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency; President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder W. Eugene Hansen of the Presidency of the Seventy; and members of the Europe North Area presidency — Elder Cecil O. Samuelson, Elder Spencer J. Condie and Elder W. Rolfe Kerr of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “This magnificent temple has been reared in this beautiful area where Thy chosen servants, in the days of their deep poverty and great sacrifice, first preached the restored gospel. Through 161 years of history this land of England, together with Scotland, Wales and Ireland, has yielded a harvest of converts who have blessed and strengthened Thy Church. ... We pray that Thou wilt accept [this temple] as the sacred offering of Thy thankful people. This is Thy house, and we ask that Thou wilt sanctify it with Thy presence. From this day forth, may Thy Holy Spirit dwell within these walls and touch the hearts of all who enter herein.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Preston England Temple here.

Timeline of the Preston England Temple

October
19
1992
Announced

The Preston England Temple was announced during the rededication of the London England Temple on Oct. 19, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency.

June
12
1994
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple June 12, 1994. President Hinckley presided over the ceremony. Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Hinckley. Over 10,500 Latter-day Saints attended the groundbreaking.

May
16
1998
Open house

An open house was held from May 16 to May 30, 1998. Before the start of the tours, the Church had set up a hotline for people to call and reserve tickets. Prior to May 19, 102,000 people had called to book a tour. The first two days of the open house, the temple was visited by nearly 10,000 visitors.

June
07
1998
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in 15 sessions from June 7 to June 10, 1998, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 18,202 Latter-day Saints attended the dedication.

President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a temple for Preston, England, on Oct. 19, 1992. The Prophet presided over the groundbreaking ceremony on June 12, 1994. An open house was held from May 16 to May 30, 1998. President Hinckley dedicated the Preston England Temple on June 7, 1998.

Architecture and Design of the Preston England Temple

The Preston England Temple stands on 15 acres and is a total of 60,000 square feet with a single spire and modern classical design. The exterior was finished with Olympia white granite from Sardinia, and the exterior walls — featuring tall windows — are lined with trees, shrubs and flowers.

Located on the north edge of Chorley, England, the temple overlooks hills to the east and a greenbelt area to the north.

The temple grounds feature large grass areas and a small pond. Also located on the temple site are a stake center, a distribution center, a missionary training center and missionary housing.

Inside the temple are featured paintings of Jesus Christ and murals of the local area. The structure includes a baptistry, four ordinance rooms and four sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

19 October 1992

Dedicated

7 June 1998

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

 Ian David McKie & Julie Catherine Holland McKie

Location

Temple Way

Hartwood Green

Chorley, Lancashire

England PR6 7EQ

United Kingdom

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(44) 1257-226-100

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in England and the second in the United Kingdom.

Fact #2

At the time of its dedication, the Preston temple served Latter-day Saints in Northern England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Fact #3

The temple actually resides in the village of Chorley, located just a few miles south of Preston. Preston is where missionary work for the Church began in 1837 and is considered “the cradle of the Church in the British Isles.”

Fact #4

President Gordon B. Hinckley celebrated his 88th birthday just two weeks after he dedicated the Preston temple. President Hinckley had also served in England as a young missionary. 

Fact #5

During the open house of the Preston temple, the justice of the peace of northwest England toured the temple. He was reported to have said that he had never seen anything like the celestial room of the Preston Temple. Although the justice had been to Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral, something about the Preston England Temple was special, and he planned to attend another tour with his wife.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in England and the second in the United Kingdom.

Fact #2

At the time of its dedication, the Preston temple served Latter-day Saints in Northern England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Fact #3

The temple actually resides in the village of Chorley, located just a few miles south of Preston. Preston is where missionary work for the Church began in 1837 and is considered “the cradle of the Church in the British Isles.”

Fact #4

President Gordon B. Hinckley celebrated his 88th birthday just two weeks after he dedicated the Preston temple. President Hinckley had also served in England as a young missionary. 

Fact #5

During the open house of the Preston temple, the justice of the peace of northwest England toured the temple. He was reported to have said that he had never seen anything like the celestial room of the Preston Temple. Although the justice had been to Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral, something about the Preston England Temple was special, and he planned to attend another tour with his wife.