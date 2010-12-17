Provo City Center Temple

Fact #3

At the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony , Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said that the Provo Tabernacle “has heard the voice of at least one president of the United States, William Howard Taft , and, by my count, at least 12 Presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. No other public space in Provo has ever had such valued and varied use, and no other structure in this county has been such an integral part of the religious and civic life here.”