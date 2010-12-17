In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2011
20 March 2016
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A second temple was announced for Provo, Utah, by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011, during October 2011 general conference. In his conference address, President Monson said, “The existing Provo temple is one of the busiest in the Church, and a second temple there will accommodate the increasing numbers of faithful Church members who are attending the temple from Provo and the surrounding communities.”
Ground was broken for the Provo City Center Temple on May 12, 2012, with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. Although the Provo Tabernacle’s 2010 fire left an exterior structure on the site, ground was broken in front of the edifice. More than 5,600 people gathered in person for this event, including Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy, Elder William R. Walker of the Seventy and Elder Cecil O. Samuelson, emeritus Seventy and president of Brigham Young University.
The Church held an open house for the temple from Jan. 15 to March 5, 2016. More than 800,000 visitors toured the temple during this time.
On March 19, 2016 — the night before the temple’s dedication — 4,500 youth participated in a cultural celebration at Brigham Young University’s Marriott Center. The event, titled “Beauty for Ashes” (Isaiah 61:3), was attended by Church leaders like President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The Provo City Center Temple was dedicated on March 20, 2016, by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He presided over the first two of three dedicatory sessions, then President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided over the third.
1 October 2011
20 March 2016
50 S. University Ave.
Provo, Utah 84601
United States
This was the 16th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah. It was also the second in the city of Provo, the first being the Provo Utah Temple.
The Provo City Center Temple was built from the remnants of the Provo Tabernacle, whose interior was destroyed by a fire on Dec. 17, 2010.
At the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said that the Provo Tabernacle “has heard the voice of at least one president of the United States, William Howard Taft, and, by my count, at least 12 Presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. No other public space in Provo has ever had such valued and varied use, and no other structure in this county has been such an integral part of the religious and civic life here.”
Construction on the Provo City Center Temple was finished Dec. 17, 2015, exactly five years — to the day — after the Provo Tabernacle was destroyed by a fire.
The Provo City Center Temple’s dedication fell on Palm Sunday, a day that commemorates the Savior’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem the Sunday before His death. The dedication was also held on the first day of spring.
This was the 16th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah. It was also the second in the city of Provo, the first being the Provo Utah Temple.
The Provo City Center Temple was built from the remnants of the Provo Tabernacle, whose interior was destroyed by a fire on Dec. 17, 2010.
At the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said that the Provo Tabernacle “has heard the voice of at least one president of the United States, William Howard Taft, and, by my count, at least 12 Presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. No other public space in Provo has ever had such valued and varied use, and no other structure in this county has been such an integral part of the religious and civic life here.”
Construction on the Provo City Center Temple was finished Dec. 17, 2015, exactly five years — to the day — after the Provo Tabernacle was destroyed by a fire.
The Provo City Center Temple’s dedication fell on Palm Sunday, a day that commemorates the Savior’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem the Sunday before His death. The dedication was also held on the first day of spring.