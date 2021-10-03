Menu
Dedication of the Provo Utah Temple

The Provo Utah Temple — which would later be renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple — was dedicated on Feb. 9, 1972. Church President Joseph Fielding Smith wrote the dedicatory prayer, which was read by President Harold B. Lee, first counselor in the First Presidency.

President Smith presided over the ceremony. In his opening remarks, he shared that the dedication fell on the 172nd anniversary of the birth of his grandfather, Hyrum Smith. President Joseph Fielding Smith shared how grateful he was for the restored Church in these latter days: “I am pleased that we are celebrating [Hyrum Smith's birthday] by presenting to the Lord another holy temple, wherein those keys and powers, held jointly by him and the Prophet Joseph Smith, may be used for the salvation and exaltation of many of our Father’s children.”

In the temple's dedicatory prayer, President Smith wrote, “It has been our privilege, as guided by the whisperings of thy Spirit, to build unto thee this temple, which we now present unto thee as another of thy holy houses.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Provo Utah Temple here.

Reconstruction of the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple

The Provo Utah Temple will be closed at the end of the day on Feb. 24, 2024, for extensive reconstruction. The location of the reconstructed temple will remain in the location of the current building.

On Oct. 3, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced that the Provo Utah Temple would be reconstructed after the dedication of the Orem Utah Temple. On June 20, 2023, the Church announced the date of the closure.

The Provo Utah Temple was renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple on Feb. 20, 2024. The name comes from the temple’s location at the mouth of Rock Canyon on Provo’s eastern bench.

Timeline of the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple

Original Architecture and Design of the Provo Utah Temple

The Provo Utah Temple covers an area of 130,825 square feet and sits on a 17-acre site. It rises 175 feet high with a 118-foot spire above the center of the building. The temple has a flat, round base with a spire in the center, made to represent Exodus 13:21 as the Lord went before the children of Israel “by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light.”

The exterior is lined with white cast stone, gold anodized aluminum grills and bronze glass panels. The center spire was originally finished in gold and anodized aluminum. In May 2003, the spire was painted white when a statue of the angel Moroni was placed upon it.

Inside the house of the Lord are six ordinance rooms to allow a new session to start every 20 minutes. The temple also has a baptistry, a celestial room and 12 sealing rooms. The design uses four floors, including a below-ground floor with the baptistry. The celestial room sits in the center of the top floor, with the ordinance rooms surrounding it.

The top two floors have a corridor circling around the entire building, whose inspiration came from a park surrounded by an elliptical roadway in Copenhagen, Denmark. This design provides an easier flow of patrons and makes it almost impossible to get lost.

Renovated Architecture and Design of the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple

During October 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced that the Provo Utah Temple would be reconstructed. A rendering of this reconstruction was released the month after, on Nov. 24, 2021.

Plans call for a building with long, arched windows on the front facade, as well as three white arches in front of the entrance. A multilevel tower with a rectangular base and golden spire will sit above the center of the building.

Reconstruction of the Provo Utah Temple will begin on Feb. 24, 2024, the month after the Orem Utah Temple is dedicated and more than 50 years after the Provo Utah Temple’s first dedication.
Provo-Utah-Temple-New-Design.jpg (1460x1154, AR: 1.27)

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This is the sixth Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Utah and the 11th temple still in operation in the United States.

Fact #2

In 1973, the Provo Utah Temple’s first full year of operation, 17.7% of all ordinances worldwide were performed in the temple.

Fact #3

It was the first Utah temple announced after the Salt Lake Temple’s dedication in 1893, a difference of almost 75 years.

Fact #4

This is one of four temples in the world with six ordinance rooms, the others being the Ogden Utah, Jordan River and Washington D.C. temples.

Fact #5

The presence of the Provo Utah Temple is a fulfillment of a prophecy from Church President Brigham Young that a temple would one day be built on the hill overlooking the town.

Fact #6

On Feb. 20, 2024 — four days before it was scheduled to close for renovations — the Provo Utah Temple was renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple. The name stems from its retained location at the mouth of Rock Canyon on Provo’s eastern bench. This name change also helps differentiate between the two temples in Provo just 2.4 miles apart.

