14 August 1967
9 February 1972
24 February 2024
President Hugh B. Brown and President N. Eldon Tanner, counselors in the First Presidency, announced a temple for Provo, Utah, on Aug. 14, 1967. This announcement was given during a meeting with 28 local stake presidencies.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 15, 1969, with President Hugh B. Brown, first counselor in the First Presidency, presiding.
An open house for the Provo Utah Temple was held from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29, 1972. A total of 246,201 people came to the event. Special tours were held for groups with unique needs, such as a group for people who were visually impaired who were led by the temple president and told vivid descriptions of what this house of the Lord looked like.
The Provo Utah Temple was dedicated on Feb. 9, 1972, by Church President Joseph Fielding Smith. President Harold B. Lee, first counselor in the First Presidency, read the dedicatory prayer. The temple was dedicated throughout two sessions and broadcast to large auditoriums on the Brigham Young University campus via closed-circuit television.
President Russell M. Nelson announced on Oct. 3, 2021, that the Provo Utah Temple would be reconstructed. The news came during the last talk of October 2021 general conference and was joined with the announcement to build 13 new temples.
This house of the Lord will close for extensive reconstruction at the end of the day on Feb. 24, 2024. This closure will happen around a month after the Orem Utah Temple is dedicated, allowing templegoers in the area access to another temple in close proximity.
Previously known as the Provo Utah Temple, the building’s name was changed to the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple on Feb. 20, 2024.
President Joseph Fielding Smith
Prayer read by President Harold B. Lee
This is the sixth Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Utah and the 11th temple still in operation in the United States.
In 1973, the Provo Utah Temple’s first full year of operation, 17.7% of all ordinances worldwide were performed in the temple.
It was the first Utah temple announced after the Salt Lake Temple’s dedication in 1893, a difference of almost 75 years.
This is one of four temples in the world with six ordinance rooms, the others being the Ogden Utah, Jordan River and Washington D.C. temples.
The presence of the Provo Utah Temple is a fulfillment of a prophecy from Church President Brigham Young that a temple would one day be built on the hill overlooking the town.
On Feb. 20, 2024 — four days before it was scheduled to close for renovations — the Provo Utah Temple was renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple. The name stems from its retained location at the mouth of Rock Canyon on Provo’s eastern bench. This name change also helps differentiate between the two temples in Provo just 2.4 miles apart.
