13 January 1995
15 December 2000
The Recife Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency of the Church — at the time consisting of President Howard W. Hunter, Church President; President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor; and President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor — announced a temple for Recife, Brazil, along with a temple for Cochabamba, Bolivia, on Jan. 13, 1995.
Ground was broken for the temple on Nov. 15, 1996. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, with about 3,000 attendees at the event.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Nov. 11 through Dec. 2, 2000. An approximate 16,000 attended on the last day of the open house.
The Recife Brazil Temple was dedicated in four sessions by President Hinckley — who became Church President in March 1995 — on Dec. 15, 2000. Around 7,100 Church members attended one of the four dedication ceremonies.
Rua Dr. José de Góes, 280
Parnamirim
Recife, Pernambuco
52060-380
Brazil
View schedule and book online
(55) 81-2129-4300
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
At the groundbreaking ceremony for this temple, President Hinckley told the congregation that when he visited Recife to inspect potential sites for the house of the Lord, this site stood out because of its proximity to a busy highway and the 200-year-old palm trees that stood on the property. The trees were “a tremendous asset to this property,” the Prophet said.
The pilings that were driven into the land on the temple site are called “stakes” in Brazil. “Now I understand why the temple has to be supported by stakes,” said President Francisco D. Granja of the Recife Brazil Stake. “These [construction] stakes are a reminder to the members in the surrounding stakes — who will do the majority of the work — that it is necessary to have strong Church stakes so the temple can function.”
This was the only Brazil temple for which Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over both the groundbreaking and the dedication.
It was dedicated nearly 22 years after the first temple in Brazil, the São Paulo Brazil Temple.
The Recife temple was dedicated two days before the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was dedicated. President Hinckley dedicated both temples, despite a distance of over 1,800 miles between the two.
